Matthew Craig will wrap up his high school wrestling career later this week at Mizzou Arena.

A senior at Liberty High in Wentzville, Craig is a four-time state qualifier who placed sixth as a sophomore at 220 pounds and who dropped a 1-0 decision to Blue Springs’ Brock Sullivan in the heavyweight title match a year ago.

For the first time this year, the Missouri State High School Activities Association will divide its state wrestling championships. The Class 1 and Class 2 competition for boys and the Class 1 tournament for girls is set for Wednesday and Thursday, with the Class 3 and Class 4 boys and Class 2 girls to be held Friday and Saturday.

“It’s always an exciting time, but knowing that this will be my last tournament makes it that much more special,’’ said Craig, who’ll focus on football in college. He’s signed with NCAA Division II Pittsburg State of Kansas.

“I love both sports and I know I’m going to miss wrestling, but I knew there was no way I could continue to compete in both sports at the next level. I decided that football is where my focus would be in college and I couldn’t be more excited about joining the program at Pittsburg State. My visits there were incredible and I can’t wait to be a part of that program.”

A traditional football power with its roots in the early 1900s, Pittsburg State won a pair of NAIA titles and followed up with NCAA Division II national championships in 1991 and 2011. The Gorillas, who’ve qualified for the national playoffs in 23 of the last 36 years, compete in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Last fall, Pittsburg State won its first 12 games before losing 17-14 to fifth-ranked Ferris State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Bulldogs (14-1) went on to capture their second consecutive national championship.

“Pitt State is definitely a program on the rise and I’m excited about being a part of that,’’ Craig said. “Their head coach (Brian Wright) just finished his third season there. I’m excited to play for him and for the defensive coaches there.”

A two-way lineman in high school, Craig will focus on defensive line in college. He’ll redshirt next year as he transitions from defensive end to defensive tackle.

“I can’t wait to see him play in college,’’ Liberty head wrestling coach and assistant football coach Kevin Haynes said. “I’ve been working with Matt since the fifth or sixth grade, so we’ve developed a pretty special relationship. He’s a great athlete, a phenomenal leader, but honestly, he’s an even better person. He’s the kind of kid who thanks the janitors at school or the bus drivers who take us to competitions.”

Craig, 18, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs around 280 pounds. He picked up career win No. 150 last weekend and will enter the state meet with a record of 28-1. The loss came to De Soto’s Isaac Foeller (38-1) at the De Soto Tournament.

“It’s definitely a match I’d like to have back, but he wrestled a tough defensive match and shut me down,’’ Craig recalled. “For me to be successful, I have to be aggressive and try to push the action. I know I need to wrestle smart, but I also want to make sure that I’m the aggressor.”

At last weekend’s district tournament at Fort Zumwalt East, Craig rallied with a late takedown to win 4-2 over Francis Howell Central’s Spencer Fleming for the heavyweight championship.

“At this level, you can’t afford any letdowns,’’ Craig said.

Haynes said a key to Craig’s success is his ability to focus on the task at hand.

“Matt can win this thing, no question,’’ the coach said. “But a key for him is his ability to stay focused from match to match. At this point, he’s one of the favorites, a guy with a target on his back. And the heavyweight bracket is loaded with dangerous guys. Matt’s a heavyweight who moves like a lightweight and who has the ability to take phenomenal shots. But he also has the grit to get it done. He just needs to relax and do what he’s been doing all season.”

Haynes said that Indiana University wrestling called to ask about Craig just a few days before he signed to play football with Pittsburg State.

“He had some options,’’ the coach said, “but I think he made the right choice for him.”

Craig plans to study physical education in college and hopes to one day coach football and wrestling at the high school level.

“I can’t imagine my life without sports,’’ he said. “I’ve had a lot of great coaches impact my life and hopefully I can do the same for somebody else somewhere down the line. I feel like wrestling has had a huge impact on my football; it made me tougher and taught me the importance of always pushing to become better.”