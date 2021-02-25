Boys wrestling spotlight: St. Charles' Ward does his homework in pursuit of Class 2 state title

St. Charles High senior Trey Ward took his first steps in the quest for a state title in the Class 2 District 3 boys wrestling tournament earlier this month, but little of his work occurred on the mat.

After needing just 38 seconds of mat time to claim the event's 195-pound title at St. Charles West, Ward plopped down in front of a computer to watch the live streamed match between his top two rivals at the district championship in Harrisonville.

“I get to watch them and study them to see how they move and what they like to do,” Ward said.

Because of St. Charles' reclassification from Class 3 to Class 2 this season, Ward has never faced the two wrestlers ranked ahead of him in Class 2 — juniors Jack Creasy of Osage and Trevor Campbell of Harrisonville.

So Ward engaged in a task that has become commonplace for him, meticulous research of his opponents.

“If I can get film on them, I‘ll look at it,” Ward said. “If not, I’ll see who they wrestled and cross reference how they did against certain people.”

With Ward watching intently, Creasy pinned Campbell in the third period Feb. 13 to win the Class 2 District 6 title.