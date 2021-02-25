Boys wrestling spotlight: St. Charles' Ward does his homework in pursuit of Class 2 state title

St. Charles High senior Trey Ward took his first steps in the quest for a state title in the Class 2 District 3 boys wrestling tournament earlier this month, but little of his work occurred on the mat.
After needing just 38 seconds of mat time to claim the event's 195-pound title at St. Charles West, Ward plopped down in front of a computer to watch the live streamed match between his top two rivals at the district championship in Harrisonville.
“I get to watch them and study them to see how they move and what they like to do,” Ward said.
Because of St. Charles' reclassification from Class 3 to Class 2 this season, Ward has never faced the two wrestlers ranked ahead of him in Class 2 — juniors Jack Creasy of Osage and Trevor Campbell of Harrisonville.
So Ward engaged in a task that has become commonplace for him, meticulous research of his opponents.
“If I can get film on them, I‘ll look at it,” Ward said. “If not, I’ll see who they wrestled and cross reference how they did against certain people.”
With Ward watching intently, Creasy pinned Campbell in the third period Feb. 13 to win the Class 2 District 6 title.
“They’re also in the same (Seneca) sectional, so I’ll get to see them wrestle again,” Ward said.
Ward, who placed fifth in Class 3 at 195 pounds as a junior, is 22-1 and is the top seed for the Class 2 Sectional 2 tournament Saturday at Helias in Jefferson City.
The top three finishers in each weight class advance to the Class 2 state tournament, scheduled for March 11 in Independence.
“With his work ethic and his abilities, he’ll be fighting for a state title this year,” St. Charles coach Kevin Dill said.
Future state championship aspirations did not seem likely when Ward first began wrestling in sixth grade.
“I was horrible at it and I didn’t like it, so I stopped it and quit,” Ward said.
His father, Nick, recalled Trey’s unremarkable first experience with the sport.
“He didn’t really bloom well to start off,” Nick Ward understated. “But I’m just happy he picked it back up in high school.”
During the winter of his freshman year, Ward felt the need to stay active. Since he had some familiarity with the sport, he decided to give wrestling another chance.
He started on the St. Charles junior varsity team, honing his craft in the practice room and building his confidence by winning matches against similarly inexperienced opponents.
Late in Ward’s freshman season, Dill inserted him into an open slot in the varsity lineup.
“He works very hard and he’s coachable,” Dill said. “He listens and soaks everything in.”
Ward surprised Dill, his father and himself by reeling off a string of upsets to qualify for the Class 3 state tournament as a freshman in 2018.
That success fueled his desire to improve.
“I liked it because I was winning matches, so I started doing off-season work, going to camps and kept getting better and better,” Ward said.
As a sophomore, a bout of the flu hit Ward right before the postseason. He placed third in his district and lost a close decision in the bubble match at state, one win away from a place on the medal podium.
As a junior, he took a 33-4 record into the Class 3 state tournament and lost a one-point decision in the semifinals, culminating in a fifth-place medal.
Ward thinks the biggest improvement he has made this season is in his mental approach.
“Last year I was a bit hesitant in taking shots. I would think of the bad parts, like what if they reverse it,” Ward said. “But this year, I’m way more confident in my shots. I’m setting them up great, and things are going way better.”
Things also are going well in his new leadership role.
Of the six Pirates wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament last season, five were seniors. Ward has relished his role as captain on a boys team that will send nine wrestlers into the sectional round.
“I don’t like to lead verbally. I like to lead through my actions,” Ward said. “I don’t yell or scream. I just show my work ethic and how I carry myself.”
It is a leadership style St. Charles first-year wrestler and 152-pound district champion Yidenpen Bayili said he appreciates.
“He’s a leader that helps everybody improve and never gives up on anybody,” Bayili said. “I’m thankful that I have Trey Ward on my team.”
Ward certainly has modeled to his teammates how to recover from setbacks, emerging from both a knee sprain and a bout with coronavirus earlier this season to regain top form on his journey through the postseason.
And with his meticulous film study and confident mindset, Ward hopes to emerge again, this time on the highest step of the medal podium at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
“I’m just waiting to see it,” his father Nick said. “It will be exciting and fun.”