Boys wrestling spotlight: Steady build has Haynes set up for memorable finish to career at Liberty

Haynes challenged himself by filling his senior schedule with Advanced Placement courses.

He also built his own bed frame, is currently building his own computer desk and plans to build an Adirondack chair.

“I’m kind of a science and math guy,” Haynes said. “I really like school. I like to learn new things and pick-up new hobbies.”

But it is doubtful the Adirondack chair will feel Wyatt sitting in it any time soon.

Haynes has been a workout warrior this season, increasing his bench press by 40 pounds while still remaining in the 160-pound weight class.

“I’ve been conditioning hard,” Haynes said. “Last year I got worn out during long matches and they were too close for comfort.”

Haynes has gone the full six minutes in only one match this season — a 3-0 loss to two-time defending Iowa state champion Hayden Taylor, providing the only blemish on Haynes’ record.

If he qualifies, Haynes will make his fourth successive trip to the state tournament. He won one match as a freshman, battled through broken ribs as a sophomore and earned a third-place finish as a junior, losing 5-3 in the semifinals to eventual champion Trevor Christian of Lebanon.