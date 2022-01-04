Boys wrestling spotlight: Triad's Crouch wastes no time on or off the mat

The suggested time to microwave a potato is six minutes.
It is also the allotted time for a high school wrestling match.
Within those six minutes, takedowns, reversals and pins electrify a tournament crowd, but unlike a baked potato, the subsequent cooling-off period for wrestlers can last hours.
Extended consolation brackets and lengthy breaks between rounds can produce a massive amount of idle time for wrestlers.
But not for Triad sophomore Colby Crouch.
Whether finding an impromptu game of “spike ball” or finding a stray football in an auxiliary gym, Crouch is in perpetual motion throughout the duration of a wrestling tournament.
“He definitely has fun,” Triad coach Russ Witzig said. “He’s an experienced wrestler and he knows what he needs to do to get ready for big matches.”
Crouch found himself involved in big matches throughout December and he certainly was ready.
At the Mascoutah Invitational on Dec. 17-18, he cruised into the championship match with three successive first-period pins and faced off against Wood River senior Jason Shaw in the 126-pound title match.
Shaw had been state runner-up three times in three different states — Missouri, Florida and Illinois — and is ranked No. 10 in Illinois at 126 pounds by FloWrestling.
After surrendering a takedown in the opening 10 seconds, Crouch made his move. He used his quickness to escape, then used his strength to throw Shaw to the mat and pin him just 52 seconds into the match.
“He’s a tough (competitor). He’s won some big tournaments,” Crouch said of Shaw. “I had my left underhook in, came up with my right, stepped through and I hip-tossed him.”
It is that physicality that often overwhelms opponents, who find it difficult to last more than one minute with Crouch.
At the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament in Granite City on Dec. 29-30, Crouch faced Whitfield junior AJ Rallo — a two-time Missouri state champion — in the 126-pound semifinals.
Rallo, who racks up points using his superior scrambling ability and quickness, ran up against a wrestler who scrambled more quickly. Crouch led 9-0 after one period and then pinned Rallo just 28 seconds into the second period.
“I wrestle with AJ (Rallo) all the time. He’s my practice partner at Purler (Academy),” Crouch said. “He’s a tough kid, but I did a couple things right and put him danger.”
More than five hours elapsed between the semifinal and championship matches, and as Granite City tournament organizers prepared the main gym for the finals, Crouch ran pass patterns and threw touchdowns in the auxiliary gym.
He emerged to face undefeated CBC junior Kolby Warren, who placed third at 113 pounds in Class 4 last season. Crouch improved to 18-0 with a pin just 58 seconds into the match to claim the 126-pound title.
In celebration, he simulated a step-back, fade-away jump shot toward the raftered Granite City hoop, emulating one of the few sports Crouch had not yet engaged in during breaks.
For Crouch, it was the fifth match that lasted less than a minute at the two-day Red Schmitt Holiday Classic, and the ninth first-period pin in 10 matches during the two December tournaments.
“That’s how I like to wrestle my matches. Get 'em done. I don’t like to stay on the mat for long,” Crouch said.
Crouch enjoyed a successful freshman season, winning all but one match — a match he was leading 10-7 before having to withdraw due to injury. Victories in both the freestyle and Greco divisions at Central Cadets qualified him for the U.S. Marine Corps U16 Nationals in Fargo, N.D., where he advanced to the round of 16 in the 120-pound freestyle division in July.
“I love wrestling the highest competition,” Crouch said.
Crouch opened his sophomore season by winning his weight class at the Chatham Tournament, but a sickness prevented him from facing state-ranked wrestlers at a tournament in Bloomington.
He made up for lost time by winning highly competitive tournaments at Mascoutah and Granite City in December, and according to FloWrestling, Crouch jumped four spots in the most recent Illinois state rankings from No. 8 to No. 4.
“He does things that we don’t coach. He’s got some natural athleticism that, if you watch him, you can see. He’s tough in all different positions,” Witzig said.
Crouch’s biggest asset may be his ability to adapt to the varying skills of his opponents. He outmuscled the tall, lanky Shaw. He outscrambled the quick Rallo and he outmaneuvered the technically savvy Warren.
“I just try to work to my advantages. I can scramble, and I can go big when I need to,” Crouch said.
The next chance for Crouch to show off his multitude of skills will be Saturday in the Morton Invitational, followed Jan. 14-15 with the Quincy Invitational.
And like a microwaved potato rotating on a glass tray, Crouch is certain to be in constant motion at those tournaments as well — eyeing another first-place finish while embracing even the most mundane moments of the sport.