Boys wrestling spotlight: Triad's Crouch wastes no time on or off the mat

More than five hours elapsed between the semifinal and championship matches, and as Granite City tournament organizers prepared the main gym for the finals, Crouch ran pass patterns and threw touchdowns in the auxiliary gym.

He emerged to face undefeated CBC junior Kolby Warren, who placed third at 113 pounds in Class 4 last season. Crouch improved to 18-0 with a pin just 58 seconds into the match to claim the 126-pound title.

In celebration, he simulated a step-back, fade-away jump shot toward the raftered Granite City hoop, emulating one of the few sports Crouch had not yet engaged in during breaks.

For Crouch, it was the fifth match that lasted less than a minute at the two-day Red Schmitt Holiday Classic, and the ninth first-period pin in 10 matches during the two December tournaments.

“That’s how I like to wrestle my matches. Get 'em done. I don’t like to stay on the mat for long,” Crouch said.