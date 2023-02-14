Troy Buchanan wrestler Brett Smith doesn’t have to look far for family support when he’s competing.

The Trojans wrestling coaching staff features strong family ties that include Joey Wolfrum, a cousin, as the head coach and assistant coaches that include Brett’s uncle, Gary Peterson, as well as Brett’s father, Sean, and his brother, Colby.

“I love it,’’ said Brett, 18, who won the Missouri Class 4 title at 170 pounds last year. “We get into it every once in a while, but knowing that my family is right there with me, supporting me and pushing me, it’s a pretty special feeling. My dad, he’s the one who really got the family into the sport way back when and our love for wrestling has grown from there.”

Smith and his Troy teammates will compete this weekend in the Class 4 District 2 tournament at Fort Zumwalt West, with the top four finishers in each weight class advancing to the Missouri state championships at Mizzou Arena.

The state competition is Feb. 22-23 for Class 1 and Class 2 boys and Class 1 girls, and then Feb. 24-25 for Class 3 and Class 4 boys along with Class 2 girls.

“It’s a special situation we have here,’’ said Wolfrum, who’s in his first season as Troy's head coach. “My uncle Sean got us started and my uncle Gary got involved early, too. We work well together and I’m really excited about how this can impact our program here at Troy.”

Brett Smith started his high school career at Holt and placed fifth as a freshman there. After the transfer to Troy, he placed second at state as a sophomore and won the Class 4 title last year, finishing off a 43-2 season.

He’ll enter districts this season at 42-2 with the losses coming against top wrestlers from Texas and Tennessee at the KC Stampede.

“I’m more excited than nervous,’’ he said. “At this point, I know what I have to do and I’m ready to finish my career strong. I know that if I can stay focused and do what I’ve trained to do, I’ll get another state championship. I’m a wrestler who’s going to try and set a tone right away in a match. I’m going to go after you and do what I can to gas you out and wear you down.”

Wolfrum added: “Brett has a lot of natural ability, but he’s added to that by working his butt off and putting in the extra time when needed. He’s a guy who’s done everything right. He’s an in-your-face competitor with heavy hands and a lot of quick misdirection. He trusts in the process and he expects to finish his high school career as a two-time champion.”

A two-sport standout at Troy, Smith also starred as a running back and linebacker in football. He ran for 741 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last fall and also was among the Trojans’ leaders on defense. He thought about playing football in college but found the opportunities for 5-foot-10 players is limited.

He credits much of his success to family. His dad, Sean, was a two-time state medalist at Fort Zumwalt North who introduced family members to the sport at an early age and pushed them when they needed encouragement.

That influence helped Colby Smith win three championships and four state medals at Holt. A former Post-Dispatch wrestler of the year, Colby went on to earn a trip to the NCAA Division I tournament with Appalachian State and later transferred to Missouri. He finished his career at Lindenwood University, where he was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American.

“Colby and I have different styles — he’s more of a thinking man on the mat — but he’s always been there to help me when I needed it,’’ Brett said. “And having him join the staff at Troy has been a great addition to the program.”

Wolfrum agreed: “Colby brings a depth of knowledge that’s really helped our program. He’s does a great job of breaking down film and then helps translate that into technique on the mat. Right away, he’s made a positive impact here.”

Like his older brother, Brett Smith has an opportunity to wrestle in college.

He’s accepted a scholarship to NCAA Division I Northern Illinois University and plans to study business management and marketing there.

“At this point, I’m focused on what I have to do to finish my high school career strong, but I’m excited about Northern Illinois and my future there,’’ he said.