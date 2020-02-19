Boys wrestling state spotlight: Parkway South's Sinn ready to make up for lost time

SCHEDULE

At State Farm Arena, Champaign

Thursday: Class 1A preliminaries, noon; Class 2A preliminaries, 2:15 p.m.; Class 3A preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.; Class 1A and 2A championship quarterfinals, 6:45 p.m.

Friday: Class 3A championship quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks, 8:30 a.m.; Class 1A and 2A first-round wrestlebacks, 11 a.m.; second-round wrestlebacks (all classes), 1:30 p.m.; championship semifinals (all classes), 7 p.m.

Saturday: Quarterfinal wrestlebacks, 9 a.m.; semifinal wrestlebacks, 11 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, 1 p.m.; championship matches, 6 p.m.