Boys wrestling state spotlight: Parkway South's Sinn ready to make up for lost time
Boys wrestling state spotlight: Parkway South's Sinn ready to make up for lost time

Class 4 District 1 Tournament

Jacob Sinn of Parkway South shakes hands with a coach from Kirkwood after not being able to wrestle due to an injury in the 132-pound class at the Class 4 District 1 boys wrestling tournament at Northwest High School on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Cedar Hill, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

Jacob Sinn knows that people are going to laugh.

The Parkway South junior wrestler couldn't care less.

"I'm where I want to be," he says. "That's all that matters."

Sinn is well aware his record will not turn heads. He carries a meager 6-1 mark into the Class 4 boys wrestling state tournament, which begins Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

He qualified by finishing second at 132 pounds in the Class 4 District 1 Tournament on Saturday at Northwest High in Cedar Hill.

Sinn's route to Columbia has been long and arduous.

And Sinn is more than satisfied he belongs among the state's elite.

"I know I don't have a lot of matches under my belt," he said. "Right now, I'm excited just to still be wrestling."

Sinn has struggled through some tough times. He transferred to Parkway South from CBC midway through his sophomore year. He had to sit out the remainder of that campaign and the first semester of this season.

In his first match in January, after a full year on the sidelines, he suffered a back injury in a dual against Parkway West and had to sit out three more weeks.

So now, while his competitors have at least 25 or 30 matches of experience, he is just getting started.

"I'm a little out of shape, at least cardio-wise," Sinn said. "But I'm ready to take on anybody."

Sinn, who entered the district tournament with a 4-0 mark, looks at the bright side of his unique situation.

"I'm fresh," he said. "A lot of guys can't say that at this point in the season."

Parkway South coach Greg Mattison said Sinn is an "accomplished wrestler."

"He's got such a high motor that he can make up for a lot of things," Mattison said.

Sinn grew up in the Parkway South feeder program but chose to attend CBC. He left the power-packed Cadets program after 18 months.

"It wasn't a wrestling thing, more like a school thing," Sinn said.

Mattison said Sinn is ready to make a run at a medal.

"He's mostly up to speed," Mattison said. "He should be in the top four. I think that's a good goal."

Sinn is still bothered by his sore back. He forfeited the district championship match to Kirkwood freshman Noah Bourke after re-injuring the back in the earlier rounds.

"I didn't want to take a chance of making it worse," Sinn said. "I want to be ready for state (and) this was the best way to do that for me."

Sinn is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I'm pretty confident right now," he said.

2020 wrestling area state qualifiers

Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers
Wrestling

Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers

SCHEDULE

At State Farm Arena, Champaign

Thursday: Class 1A preliminaries, noon; Class 2A preliminaries, 2:15 p.m.; Class 3A preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.; Class 1A and 2A championship quarterfinals, 6:45 p.m.

Friday: Class 3A championship quarterfinals and first-round wrestlebacks, 8:30 a.m.; Class 1A and 2A first-round wrestlebacks, 11 a.m.; second-round wrestlebacks (all classes), 1:30 p.m.; championship semifinals (all classes), 7 p.m.

Saturday: Quarterfinal wrestlebacks, 9 a.m.; semifinal wrestlebacks, 11 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, 1 p.m.; championship matches, 6 p.m.

Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers
Girls wrestling

Missouri girls wrestling area state qualifiers

SCHEDULE

At Mizzou Arena

Thursday: First round and first-round wrestlebacks, 2 p.m.

Friday: Championship quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks, 11:45 a.m.; championship semifinals and third-round wrestlebacks, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Fourth-round wrestlebacks, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, 11 a.m.; championship matches, 4:30 p.m.

Missouri boys wrestling area state qualifiers
Wrestling

Missouri boys wrestling area state qualifiers

SCHEDULE

At Mizzou Arena

Thursday: Class 1-2 first round and first-round wrestlebacks, 9 a.m.; Class 3-4 first round and first-round wrestlebacks, 5 p.m.

Friday: Class 1-2 championship quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks, 8:30 a.m.; Class 3-4 championship quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks, 1:15 p.m.; championship semifinals and third-round wrestlebacks, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Fourth-round wrestlebacks, 9 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, 11:30 a.m.; championship matches, 4:30 p.m.

