Brett Smith, junior, Troy

Advanced to the 160-pound state championship match in Class 4 last season before dropping a 6-4 decision to David Brooks of Staley. Smith earned a fifth-place medal as a freshman at Holt and has compiled an 82-12 overall record in two seasons. A linebacker and running back for the Troy football team, Smith accumulated 127 tackles, rushed for 842 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in helping the Trojans win the Class 6 District 2 championship this fall.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today