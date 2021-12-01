 Skip to main content
Brett Smith, junior, Troy
Advanced to the 160-pound state championship match in Class 4 last season before dropping a 6-4 decision to David Brooks of Staley. Smith earned a fifth-place medal as a freshman at Holt and has compiled an 82-12 overall record in two seasons. A linebacker and running back for the Troy football team, Smith accumulated 127 tackles, rushed for 842 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in helping the Trojans win the Class 6 District 2 championship this fall.

