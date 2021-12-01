 Skip to main content
Brock Woodcock, junior, St. Clair
The defending Class 2 champion at 132 pounds, Woodcock put on a dominant display at the Missouri state tournament last March. He did not yield a point during his three victories, including a 16-0 tech fall in the title match. As a freshman, he placed third at 120 pounds and has compiled an 86-5 career record. He headlines a powerful St. Clair team that includes juniors Cameron Simcox, (second place at 145 pounds) and Ryan Meek (third at 106).

