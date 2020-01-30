Cahokia's Edwards has a one-track mind for his final postseason run

Cahokia starts the postseason at noon Feb. 8 in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional, facing a field of teams that includes Civic Memorial, East St. Louis, Highland, Jerseyville, Mascoutah, Triad and Waterloo.

The top three individuals in each weight class from the regional advance to the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional on Feb. 14-15, and the top four individuals from the sectional qualify for the Class 2A state tournament Feb. 20-22 in Champaign.

“In our sport, it’s a building process and all that really matters is how you finish,’’ said Edwards, who’s ranked No. 2 behind Graylake Central junior Adrian Cramer in the Illinois Matmen rankings at 182. “The key, I believe, is making sure that you learn from your losses and that you’re constantly working to get better, to improve your wrestling. At the time, the losses hurt, but you can’t dwell on them. You have to find a way to learn from them and then hopefully move on.”

Throughout his career at Cahokia, Edwards has been a leader, following in the footsteps of former Cahokia veterans such as Jacob Bullock (Old Dominion), Martel Boone (Missouri) and Rozell Baker (Ellsworth Community College). Edwards has learned a great deal from former coach Tom Reed and current Cahokia coach Emanuel Brooks, who starred at Cahokia and went on wrestle at Missouri.