CBC claims three individual titles, finishes second as a team in Class 4 state meet

District and sectional rematches produced positive results for CBC as senior Lucas White emerged victorious in a third battle with Lafayette senior Evan Boren at 170 pounds, this time with a state championship at stake.

White (22-0) withstood an early takedown to score a reversal and near fall, then held on for a high-scoring 9-6 victory.

“Our first match went pretty much game plan for me, the second match he made quite a few adjustments and it was much closer, this one he came with a different strategy and tried to score, and I got lucky and reversed it,” said White, who added a state championship to his previous fourth and fifth place medals.

CBC coach Cornell Robinson thought the aggressive nature of the Cadets' state final opponents may have helped his wrestlers.

“Those kids came out trying to score and I think it helped us out when they tried to take the fight to us instead of trying to shut us down,” Robinson said.

Darrah (18-0) followed with a second period pin at 195 pounds to make a third CBC state champion. Darrah, who finished as state runner-up last season, pinned every opponent through district, sectionals and at state.