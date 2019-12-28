CBC uses depth to capture Schmitt Holiday championship

The CBC wrestling team has won back-to-back Class 4A state titles in Missouri. Saturday, the Cadets captured their first championship at the 59th annual William “Red” Schmitt Wrestling Holiday Tournament at Granite City High.
The Cadets, who finished as runner-up at Granite City a year ago, came away with a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior champion en route to capturing the two-day, 24-team event on Saturday. The Cadets, who also had a pair of runner-up performances, finished with 340 ½ points to beat out Huntley (318 ½) and Washington (294 ½) of Illinois for the top spot.
Missouri’s Neosho (269 ½) and Lafayette (252 ½) rounded out the top five.
“Still a young team trying to figure some things out, but this was a fun weekend for us,’’ CBC coach Cornell Robinson said. “Feels like I’ve got a few of these trophies, but this is the first one that says first place. It’s definitely an interesting team - we have a lot of talented kids - but it was nice to see them pull it together out there today. Getting them mentally tough is the plan.”
The Cadets received title performances from freshman Santino Robinson (18-4) at 113 pounds, senior Joshua Saunders (7-0) at 145, junior Vincent Zerban (18-2) at 160 and sophomore Jack Darrah (17-3) at 195.
In addition, CBC junior Lucas White (16-5) was runner-up at 170. In addition, the Cadets got a fourth-place finish from freshman Kolby Warren at 106, sixths from senior Alex Flerlage at 120 and senior Luke Ebers at 182 and an eighth-place finish from sophomore Jeffrey Morgan at 152.
It was the third consecutive Granite City title for Zerban, who took second at state as a freshman and won a title last year. Saunders, a three-time state champ who has signed to wrestle in college at Cornell University, has now won a pair of titles at Granite City.
“I got a little nervous when they decided that 160 would be the last matches of the night,” said Zerban, who won 5-1 over Staley’s Aidan Johnson (21-2) in the title match. “I didn’t want to show everything because he’ll probably be in my state bracket, so I was basically trying to control things without showing him too much.”
Granite City proved to be the first high school competition of the season for Saunders, who won 2-1 over Batavia’s Mikey Caliendo (19-1) in the title match.
“He was tough,’’ said Saunders, who considered forfeiting out of the tournament after a first-round win on Friday. “I’m a little banged up and lately I’ve been concentrating more on my freestyle wrestling. This is a tough tournament, it’s really good. For me, it’s a mindset. You’re at a certain level, but if you’re thinking about other things and not focused on the match, you make things tougher on yourself. You need to focus on one aspect, like getting a takedown, and not worrying about the expectations of others. I just want to put all I’ve got into each match and then move forward from that. I want to focus on my wrestling and not worry so much about the wins and losses.”
Santino Robinson, no relation to his coach, won 14-3, 5-3 and 3-0 on Saturday to capture the title at 113. At 195, Darrah was called for a third-period stall to send his title match with Marist’s Ghee Rachal to overtime, but the CBC wrestler wasn’t going to have another title loss at Granite City. He scored an early takedown in OT for the 3-1 win.
“No pressure, just trying to go out and do my thing,” Darrah said. “Would’ve liked to open up a little more, but it just didn’t work out that way. Had a hard time getting to my attack, but I felt I was able to control the match. Then, in overtime, I did what I needed to do. It’s only the second or third tournament title for me in high school and it really feels good.”
OTHER AREA WINNERS
Triad senior Garrett Bakarich captured the title at 152 pounds, improving to 19-0 on the season. As a junior, Bakarich placed fifth in Class 2A at state at 145 and helped the Knights to a fourth-place finish in dual team competition.
Saturday, he won 7-1 in the title match at 152.
“I wrestled (Cole Watkins), the Washington kid, in my pool yesterday, so I had a little bit of a background as far as what to expect today,’’ Bakarich said. “It’s my senior year and it’s all leading up to this. I’ve worked really hard to prepare for this season and I’m wrestling with a lot of confidence right now.”
Bakarich will continue his career next year at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.
At heavyweight, Alton senior Kyle Hughes (15-2) came away with a 7-4 win over Neosho’s Zane Persinger (23-4).
“I felt pretty good going in and just focused on wrestling hard,’’ said Hughes, who had a takedown in each period of the final. “I got second here last year and just felt like I could do better. This is a big-time tournament and hopefully I can build on my success here to finish the season as strong as possible.”
Hughes is hoping to play football and wrestle in college. He was a first-team all-league selection at defensive tackle and also played guard on offense.
Other area competitors who reached the finals Saturday included Cahokia senior Arnold Edwards (13-2), who grabbed the crowd’s attention by rallying late to force overtime in the title match at 182, only to fall short in a wild 20-18 loss and Whitfield’s sophomore Keith Miley (21-3), who raced to a 3-0 lead before falling 5-3 in OT at 220.
Saturday’s other winners included Washington’s Kannon Webster (21-0) at 106, Marmion Academy’s Diego Sotelo (23-2) at 120, Staley’s Khyler Brewer (23-2) at 126, Washington’s Brody Norman (13-2) at 132, Marmion Academy’s Jacob Tinajero (21-3) at 138, Neosho’s Jeremiah Larson (29-1) at 182 and Neosho’s Drayke Perry (25-2) at 220.
Huntley senior David Ferrante, who upped his record to 23-0 while winning at 170, earned the tournament’s two major awards. He was voted most outstanding wrestler in a vote of the event’s coaches after leading the way with seven pins in 7 minutes, 17 seconds.