CBC wrestler Lilledahl racks up strong performances in international events

CBC sophomore Luke Lilledahl’s passport got a workout over the summer.
Lilledahl won gold medals in both freestyle and Greco-Roman style wrestling while representing the United States from June 9-13 at the Cadet Pan Am Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico.
Then he captured a silver medal at the Cadet World Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, from July 19-25.
“I don’t think it’s possible for him to top this summer. It was a fun time and a great ride,” said Cornell Robinson, Lilledahl’s former coach at CBC who was head coach for USA Wrestling in Budapest.
Lilledahl’s great ride placed him as the No. 2-ranked high school wrestler in the nation at 106 pounds.
Nicknamed “Lightning Luke” at age 5 by his father, Lilledahl also brought the thunder at Cadet Pan Ams, becoming the first CBC wrestler to capture gold medals in both freestyle and Greco-Roman in the same year.
He cruised to the 48-kilogram (105-pound) freestyle title without yielding a point, but in the Greco-Roman championship match, he found himself trailing Abel Sanchez Juarez of Peru by a 5-0 score.
Lilledahl muscled his way to eight consecutive points to earn Greco gold and his place in CBC history.
“Once I got down 5-0, I knew I had to pick it up a little bit and try to score more,” Lilledahl said. “It worked out for me.”
Dramatic comeback efforts continued to work out for Lilledahl during the Cadet World Championships in Budapest.
In his opening match, he trailed Akhmad Musakhadzhiev of Russia by three points before scoring twice in the final period to win.
After cruising to an 8-1 victory in his next match, Lilledahl advanced to the semifinals to face Nurdanat Aitanov of Kazakhstan. Lilledahl again trailed by three points and once again found a way to win, securing two takedowns in the final 30 seconds to advance to the championship match.
“I knew if I didn’t win, I would have to go for bronze and my goal was to win gold,” Lilledahl said. “I just had to believe in myself and all the training I’ve done over the past 12 years.”
In an evenly wrestled gold medal match, Lilledahl trailed Aman Aman of India by one point in the third period, but it was Aman who earned a takedown in the final seconds to earn a 5-2 victory.
Lilledahl joined Cevion Severado (2017) as the only CBC wrestlers ever to earn silver medals at the Cadet and Junior World Championships.
“Even though it wasn’t what I wanted, it means a lot,” Lilledahl said. “To be second in the world is pretty good, so I’m happy with it.”
Last March, Lilledahl was cruising through his freshman season with a 17-0 record before suffering a loss in the Class 4 Sectional 1 championship match to Draegen Orine of Seckman. The triple-overtime defeat was devastating at the time but may have set Lilledahl on the path to international success.
“That match changed the whole deal for him,” Robinson said.
A determined Lilledahl won four matches in one day at the Missouri state championships in Independence, including a 4-2 victory in a rematch with Orine for the 106-pound Class 4 title.
“That gave me the confidence that I could beat the people that I needed to beat,” Lilledahl said.
Both Lilledahl and Orine are rising sophomores, and Robinson understands how much value a formidable competitor can provide for a wrestler.
“Luke is lucky to have someone like that. They’re lucky to have each other,” Robinson said.
Soon after Robinson and Lilledahl returned from Budapest, they teamed up to conduct a clinic July 29-30 for wrestlers in Sikeston as Lilledahl transformed from performer to instructor.
“I enjoyed helping teach those kids. It felt pretty good,” Lilledahl said.
And now, as Lilledahl returns from his impactful summer and settles into his CBC classroom, he can reflect on a summer unlike any other.
“I had a chance to meet different coaches and wrestlers from all around the world and better myself in more ways than just wrestling,” Lilledahl said. “It was quite an experience.”