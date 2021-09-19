CBC wrestler Lilledahl racks up strong performances in international events

Dramatic comeback efforts continued to work out for Lilledahl during the Cadet World Championships in Budapest.

In his opening match, he trailed Akhmad Musakhadzhiev of Russia by three points before scoring twice in the final period to win.

After cruising to an 8-1 victory in his next match, Lilledahl advanced to the semifinals to face Nurdanat Aitanov of Kazakhstan. Lilledahl again trailed by three points and once again found a way to win, securing two takedowns in the final 30 seconds to advance to the championship match.

“I knew if I didn’t win, I would have to go for bronze and my goal was to win gold,” Lilledahl said. “I just had to believe in myself and all the training I’ve done over the past 12 years.”

In an evenly wrestled gold medal match, Lilledahl trailed Aman Aman of India by one point in the third period, but it was Aman who earned a takedown in the final seconds to earn a 5-2 victory.

Lilledahl joined Cevion Severado (2017) as the only CBC wrestlers ever to earn silver medals at the Cadet and Junior World Championships.

“Even though it wasn’t what I wanted, it means a lot,” Lilledahl said. “To be second in the world is pretty good, so I’m happy with it.”