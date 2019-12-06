Three-time Class 4 state medalist and Maryville University signee has 137 career victories for the Lions and will try to close his high school career with his first championship. Last season, Stegall was a first-team All-Metro selection after finishing 38-2 and as the state runner-up at 195 pounds. He was third at state as a freshman at 170 and fourth as a sophomore at 182.
