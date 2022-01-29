Civic Memorial ends frustration by claiming MVC championship

JERSEYVILLE — The bitter taste of second place has bothered members of the Civic Memorial boys wrestling team for nearly a year.

The Eagles washed that bitterness from their mouths for good, claiming the Mississippi Valley Conference championship Saturday with a perfect 5-0 sweep of the MVC Super Duals at Jerseyville High School.

"It was nice to be part of the team that finally takes it," Civic Memorial junior Abraham Wojcikiewicz said. "Being an individual champion is great, but a team takes all of the individuals who have been with you the whole journey, so you want to see their success. The success together is really nice to see it all come together finally."

Civic Memorial had finished as conference runner-up for the past three seasons, losing each time to 14-time defending conference champion Triad.

That runner-up tag is now gone.

"It has built up and every year, I feel like we've gotten better and better," Civic Memorial senior Ben Skaggs said.

Skaggs and Wojcikiewicz notched their 100th career victories. Wojcikiewicz finished second in the 170-pound weight class, winning all three matches he participated in. Skaggs wrapped up a 4-1 day and a second-place finish at 145.

CM received perfect 5-0 records from Bradley Ruckman (106), Ethan Skiff (113), Nate Herrin (120), Brayden Moss (160), Colton Carlisle (182) and Logan Cooper (285).

"We used last year as just a little motivation," Civic Memorial coach Jeremy Christeson said. "We've always preached that this is not the ultimate goal, but it's nice. It's nice for the school and the kids to say you're conference champs."

Civic Memorial got a chance to take out some frustrations early in the day, squaring off against Triad to kick things off. The Eagles downed the Knights 51-18, picking up pins from Wojcikiewicz, Cooper, Carlisle, Ashton Reed (152), Joey Biciocchi (132), Herrin and Ruckman.

"I know a lot of us have been ready since last year because last year left a bad taste in our mouths," Wojcikiewicz said. "We've been thinking about this for a while. It's been coming. We were hyped."

Christeson had envisioned this type of result when he took over five years ago. Now, with a conference title under his belt, he's got the Eagles focused on a bigger prize.

"It's a regional title for the team," Christeson said. "We're more individual-driven now, but we've got some good individuals now, so maybe we can get that team title."

