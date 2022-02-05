Civic Memorial wins first boys wrestling regional team title since 1996

BETHALTO — A couple of days off didn't slow down a history-making season for the Civic Memorial boys wrestling team.

The Eagles won five individual titles and scored 224.5 points to win the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional team title, their first regional crown 1996.

“It’s good for our program,” Eagles coach Jeremy Christeson said. “This is one of our goals each and every year, as they get into regionals and perform well individually and team-wise. We did a pretty good job of that.”

A week earlier, Civic Memorial ended Triad's 14-year run as the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Duals champion.

The follow-up act for the Eagles was another highlight, but not without a twist.

This week’s snowstorms that blanketed much of the area canceled school and practices Wednesday and Thursday for Civic Memorial, along with many other teams. The Eagles practiced Friday, however, and used that time to go over mental notes in preparation for the regional tournament.

“I was kind of worried about everybody’s weight and coming in here and getting mentally ready to go,” Christeson said. “It’s not so much the physical part of practice, it’s more the mental (part).”

Civic Memorial was mentally sharp Saturday, all right.

With the team title, the Eagles advanced to the Class 2A dual team sectional round Feb. 22. A victory in that match would advance the Eagles to the state tournament Feb. 25-26 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Triad placed second in the team standings with 188 points, followed by Waterloo (124.5), Mascoutah (83) and Jerseyville (78).

The top three finishers in each weight class qualified to wrestle Feb. 11-12 in the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional, and the top three sectional finishers advance to the Class 2A state tournament from Feb. 17-19 in Champaign. Last season’s Illinois High School Association state series was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Civic Memorial's regional champions were Bradley Ruckman (106), Ethan Skiff (113), Bryce Griffin (138), Abe Wojcikiewicz (170) and Colton Carlisle (182). Wojcikiewicz, a junior, improved to 34-0 with a second-period pin of Waterloo's Brandon Lloyd.

“We’re just a bunch of go-getters,” Griffin said. “We aim for the most. We’re trying to do the best possible. Regionals is really an awesome thing to win, and I’m glad I won. We’re always looking forward and for the next best thing.”

Triad and Waterloo also had multiple individual winners, including one unbeaten champ each.

Colby Crouch won at 120 for Triad and pushed his record to 28-0. Triad's other winners were Aiden Postma (145) and Landon Tourville (195).

For Waterloo, Jordan Sommers improved to 37-0 by capturing the 220 title. Waterloo also got a title from Gavin Hearren at 126.

Mascoutah 132-pound junior Santino Robinson inched closer to his ultimate goal of winning an Illinois state title. The No. 1-ranked wrestler in his weight class, Robinson posted a first-period fall over Triad’s Josh Cooper in the semifinals before scrapping out a 2-1 decision over Joey Biciocchi of Civic Memorial in the final.

Robinson carried a 2-0 lead over Biciocchi entering the third period. However, Robinson was called for stalling, which cut his lead in half. Robinson fended off a ferocious comeback attempt from Biciocchi to win.

“(It was a) good day in the office,” Robinson said. “I didn’t want to show too much, so I wasn’t trying to go all out because I know I have to wrestle most of these same kids next week, too, and possibly at state."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.