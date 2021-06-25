Civic Memorial wins three individual titles, finishes second as team in 2A state tournament

After dominating its sectional tournament, the Civic Memorial wrestling team arrived at Bank of Springfield Arena on Friday ready to test itself against the best that Illinois had to offer.

The Eagles aced that test.

Civic Memorial crowned three individual champions, produced six medalists, and placed second overall with 147.5 team points at the Class 2A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association open state championships in Springfield.

Marion won the first-place team trophy with 178 points.

Civic Memorial senior Caleb Tyus (31-0), who placed second in the Illinois High School Association state tournament last season, became the first Civic Memorial wrestler to win a state championship match since David Pearce in 2012 by winning a 7-2 decision at 138 pounds over previously undefeated Marian sophomore Chris Moore.

Senior Vinnie Zerban (28-0) pinned Deerfield junior Benjamin Shvartsman 46 seconds into his championship match to win the 152-pound title. It was the fourth time Zerban medaled at a state tournament, with the other three occurring in Missouri while wrestling for CBC.