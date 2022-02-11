Class 1 District 1 at Ste. Genevieve

Teams: Borgia, Brentwood, Cape Notre Dame, DuBourg, Fatima, Gateway Science Academy, Gateway STEM, Hancock, John Burroughs, Lift for Life, Maplewood-RH, New Madrid County Central, North Callaway, South Callaway, St. Pius X, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley, Valle Catholic.
Headline: St. Pius X will wrestle in its first district tournament and has entries in nine weight classes.
Brentwood freshman Jesse Lane (28-6) is top seed at 120 pounds; Lift for Life sophomore Larry Norrington (22-1) is top seed at 145; Gateway Science Academy's Kamari Bradley (27-0) is top seed at 182; Lift for Life senior DeMarco Moore (10-2) is top seed at 285.
Notable wrestlers: Fatima sophomore Cody Strope (state runner-up); North Callaway sophomore Lane Kimbley (placed third as a freshman).