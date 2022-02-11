 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Class 1 District 1 at Ste. Genevieve

Vianney Wrestling Tournament

Brentwood's Henry Ritter (top) takes control of Maplewood-Richmond Heights' Colin Skaggs during a quarterfinal match at 182 pounds at the Vianney Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Vianney High School in Kirkwood, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: Borgia, Brentwood, Cape Notre Dame, DuBourg, Fatima, Gateway Science Academy, Gateway STEM, Hancock, John Burroughs, Lift for Life, Maplewood-RH, New Madrid County Central, North Callaway, South Callaway, St. Pius X, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley, Valle Catholic.

Headline: St. Pius X will wrestle in its first district tournament and has entries in nine weight classes.

Brentwood freshman Jesse Lane (28-6) is top seed at 120 pounds; Lift for Life sophomore Larry Norrington (22-1) is top seed at 145; Gateway Science Academy's Kamari Bradley (27-0) is top seed at 182; Lift for Life senior DeMarco Moore (10-2) is top seed at 285.

Notable wrestlers: Fatima sophomore Cody Strope (state runner-up); North Callaway sophomore Lane Kimbley (placed third as a freshman).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News