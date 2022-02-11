Class 1A Vandalia boys sectional

Teams: Anna-Jonesboro, Auburn, Benton, Cahokia, Carlinville, Carlyle, Carmi, Carterville, Effingham, Fairfield, Goreville, Harrisburg, Herrin, Hillsboro, Lawrenceville, Litchfield, Metro-East Lutheran, Monticello, Mt. Carmel, Mt. Zion, Murphysboro, Oblong, Pinckneyville, Pittsfield, Red Bud, Robinson, Roxana, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Shelbyville, Sparta, Taylorville, Toledo, Tolono, Vandalia, Warrenburg-W. Latham, West Frankfort, Westville, Wood River.
Headline: Wood River seniors Jason Shaw (36-2 at 126, three-time state placer), and Aaron Niemeyer (33-4 at 113) lead four Oilers into the sectional round.
Other notable wrestlers: Cahokia juniors Berylonte Shegog (22-3 at 285) and Nick Deloach Jr. (38-7 at 152); Carlyle freshman Tyson Waughtel (45-0 at 106); Metro-East Lutheran junior Elijah Schlessinger (27-7 at 138), Roxana senior Hunter Bailey (16-2 at 195) and sophomore James Herring (25-3 at 220).