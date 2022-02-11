 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Class 1A Vandalia boys sectional

Class 1A Carlyle Regional boys wrestling tournament

Metro-East Lutheran's Elijah Schlessinger (front) tries to break free from the grasp of Vandalia's Cutter Prater during the championship match at 138 pounds at the Class 1A Carlyle Regional boys wrestling tournament on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Carlyle High School in Carlyle, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: Anna-Jonesboro, Auburn, Benton, Cahokia, Carlinville, Carlyle, Carmi, Carterville, Effingham, Fairfield, Goreville, Harrisburg, Herrin, Hillsboro, Lawrenceville, Litchfield, Metro-East Lutheran, Monticello, Mt. Carmel, Mt. Zion, Murphysboro, Oblong, Pinckneyville, Pittsfield, Red Bud, Robinson, Roxana, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Shelbyville, Sparta, Taylorville, Toledo, Tolono, Vandalia, Warrenburg-W. Latham, West Frankfort, Westville, Wood River.

Headline: Wood River seniors Jason Shaw (36-2 at 126, three-time state placer), and Aaron Niemeyer (33-4 at 113) lead four Oilers into the sectional round.

Other notable wrestlers: Cahokia juniors Berylonte Shegog (22-3 at 285) and Nick Deloach Jr. (38-7 at 152); Carlyle freshman Tyson Waughtel (45-0 at 106); Metro-East Lutheran junior Elijah Schlessinger (27-7 at 138), Roxana senior Hunter Bailey (16-2 at 195) and sophomore James Herring (25-3 at 220).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News