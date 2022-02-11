Class 2 District 1 at Sullivan

Teams: Affton, Dexter, Herculaneum, Kennett, MICDS, Normandy, Owensville, Park Hill Central, Potosi, St. Clair, St. Mary’s, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, University City
Time schedule: 5:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday; final placing matches scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Headline: St. Clair could crown three state champions.
Junior Brock Woodcock (41-0 at 145) won the Class 2 state title last season at 132 and placed third as a freshman; Junior Ryan Meek (38-0 at 113) placed third last season and fourth as a freshman; and junior Cameron Simcox (39-6 at 160) placed second as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.
Other notable wrestlers: Ste. Genevieve sophomore Gage Gross (placed fourth at 106); Owensville junior Michael Martin (fifth at 106); Sullivan Ty Shetley (sixth at 152).