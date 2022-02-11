 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 2 District 1 at Sullivan

Lafayette "Fred Ross" Invitational boys wrestling tournament

St. Clair's Cameron Simcox (left) tangles with Jackson's Jace Davis in the championship match at 152 pounds at the Lafayette "Fred Ross" Invitational boys wrestling tournament on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: Affton, Dexter, Herculaneum, Kennett, MICDS, Normandy, Owensville, Park Hill Central, Potosi, St. Clair, St. Mary’s, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, University City

Time schedule: 5:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday; final placing matches scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Headline: St. Clair could crown three state champions.

Junior Brock Woodcock (41-0 at 145) won the Class 2 state title last season at 132 and placed third as a freshman; Junior Ryan Meek (38-0 at 113) placed third last season and fourth as a freshman; and junior Cameron Simcox (39-6 at 160) placed second as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.

Other notable wrestlers: Ste. Genevieve sophomore Gage Gross (placed fourth at 106); Owensville junior Michael Martin (fifth at 106); Sullivan Ty Shetley (sixth at 152).

