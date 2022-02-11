Class 2 District 2 at Mexico

Teams: Boonville, Fulton, Hallsville, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Macon, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles, St. Charles West, Westminster, Winfield, Wright City.
Time schedule: 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday.
Headline: Orchard Farm sophomore Liam Borgsmiller (41-2) is the top seed in the 113-pound bracket. He is the only top-seeded area wrestler in the tournament.
Notable wrestlers: Mexico senior Keith Ransom (state champion at 126-pounds as a junior). Boonville senior Peyton Hahn (placed third at 220).
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Ben Vessa
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.