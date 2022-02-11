 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 2 District 2 at Mexico

Class 2 District 3 boys wrestling tournament

Orchard Farm's Liam Borgsmiller (left) tries to take down St. Charles West's Gavin Sydnor during the championship match at 106 pounds at the Class 2 District 3 boys wrestling tournament on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Charles West High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: Boonville, Fulton, Hallsville, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Macon, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles, St. Charles West, Westminster, Winfield, Wright City.

Time schedule: 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday.

Headline: Orchard Farm sophomore Liam Borgsmiller (41-2) is the top seed in the 113-pound bracket. He is the only top-seeded area wrestler in the tournament.

Notable wrestlers: Mexico senior Keith Ransom (state champion at 126-pounds as a junior). Boonville senior Peyton Hahn (placed third at 220). 

