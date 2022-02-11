 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour boys sectional

William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Tournament

Triad's Colby Crouch (top) takes a hand to the face from CBC's Kolby Warren in the championship match at 126 pounds at the William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Granite City High School in Granite City, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: Bloomington, Carbondale, Centralia, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Charleston, Chatham Glenwood, Civic Memorial, Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur, East St. Louis, Highland, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Marion, Mascoutah, Mattoon, Mt. Vernon, Normal West, Riverton, Rochester, Springfield Lanphier, Springfield, Springfield Southeast, Triad, Urbana, Waterloo.

Headline: Civic Memorial, with a first-ever, first-place finish at the Mascoutah Invitational and a regional championship for the first time since 1996, will try to continue a brilliant calendar year that also included a second-place trophy at the IWCOA postseason tournament last June.

The Eagles will bring 12 competitors and are led by undefeated junior Abe Wojcikiewicz (34-0 at 170), senior Colton Carlisle (36-2 at 182), sophomore Bryce Griffin (35-5 at 138), freshman Bradley Ruckman (36-5) and senior Joey Biciocchi (34-7 at 132).

Other notable wrestlers: Triad sophomore Colby Crouch (28-0 at 120) and senior Chase Hall (34-6); Waterloo seniors Jordan Sommers (37-0 at 220) and Brandon Lloyd (30-5 at 170); Mascoutah junior Santino Robinson (38-1 at 132); Jerseyville junior Jayden Busch (27-6 at 285); Highland senior Ben Mitchell (32-8 at 160).

