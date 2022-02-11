Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour boys sectional

Teams: Bloomington, Carbondale, Centralia, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Charleston, Chatham Glenwood, Civic Memorial, Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur, East St. Louis, Highland, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Lincoln, Mahomet-Seymour, Marion, Mascoutah, Mattoon, Mt. Vernon, Normal West, Riverton, Rochester, Springfield Lanphier, Springfield, Springfield Southeast, Triad, Urbana, Waterloo.

Headline: Civic Memorial, with a first-ever, first-place finish at the Mascoutah Invitational and a regional championship for the first time since 1996, will try to continue a brilliant calendar year that also included a second-place trophy at the IWCOA postseason tournament last June.

The Eagles will bring 12 competitors and are led by undefeated junior Abe Wojcikiewicz (34-0 at 170), senior Colton Carlisle (36-2 at 182), sophomore Bryce Griffin (35-5 at 138), freshman Bradley Ruckman (36-5) and senior Joey Biciocchi (34-7 at 132).

Other notable wrestlers: Triad sophomore Colby Crouch (28-0 at 120) and senior Chase Hall (34-6); Waterloo seniors Jordan Sommers (37-0 at 220) and Brandon Lloyd (30-5 at 170); Mascoutah junior Santino Robinson (38-1 at 132); Jerseyville junior Jayden Busch (27-6 at 285); Highland senior Ben Mitchell (32-8 at 160).

