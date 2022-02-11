 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 3 District 1 at Farmington

Missouri Class 3 boys wrestling state championships

Hillsboro's Griffin Ray (left) tangles with Mehlville's Jack Silies in the third-place match at 152 pounds at the Missouri Class 3 boys wrestling state championships on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: Cape Central, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Gateway STEM, Hillsboro, Mehlville, North County, Pacific, Roosevelt, Sikeston, Summit, Vianney, Washington, Webster Groves, Windsor.

Time schedule: 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday.

Headline: Hillsboro, which earned a fourth-place team trophy in Class 3 last season and crowned six state medalists, looks ready to occupy the state podium again.

The Hawks are led by two-time state medalist Griffin Ray, who placed third last season. Junior Gavin Alexander (26-2 at 120) won a state title as a freshman and placed fourth last season. Sophomore Sam Richardson (31-5 at 145) and senior Dalton Litzsinger (33-6 at 182) also placed fourth. Freshman Jackson Tucker is 36-3 at 126 pounds.

Other notable wrestlers: Washington senior Gavin Holtmeyer (state runner-up as a junior in Class 4), Webster Groves senior Alex Turley (third as a junior, fourth as sophomore)

