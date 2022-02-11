Class 3 District 1 at Farmington

Headline: Hillsboro, which earned a fourth-place team trophy in Class 3 last season and crowned six state medalists, looks ready to occupy the state podium again.

The Hawks are led by two-time state medalist Griffin Ray, who placed third last season. Junior Gavin Alexander (26-2 at 120) won a state title as a freshman and placed fourth last season. Sophomore Sam Richardson (31-5 at 145) and senior Dalton Litzsinger (33-6 at 182) also placed fourth. Freshman Jackson Tucker is 36-3 at 126 pounds.