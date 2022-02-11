 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 3 District 2 at North Point

Missouri Class 3 boys wrestling state championships

De Smet's Jesse Hahs (top) works on Hillsboro's Sam Richardson in the third-place match at 126 pounds at the Missouri Class 3 boys wrestling state championships on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: Chaminade, Clayton, De Smet, Fort Zumwalt East, Hazelwood East, Ladue, McCluer, McCluer North, North Point, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway West, Vashon, Warrenton, Whitfield.

Time schedule: 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday.

Headline: Whitfield, winner of 10 team state championships in the previous 14 seasons with six wrestlers who have won state titles, may have its most impressive lineup yet.

Whitfield senior Evan Binder (38-3 at 132) is a three-time state champion; junior AJ Rallo (26-4 at 126) is a two-time state champion; sophomore Porter Matecki (40-3 at 120); sophomore Gavin Linsman (34-5 at 138); senior Keith Miley (24-0 at 285); and senior Chase Brock (35-6 at 182) all have captured one state championship.

Other notable wrestlers: De Smet senior Jesse Hahs (placed sixth at state as a freshman and third as a junior); North Point freshman Kaden Purler (24-3 at 106).

