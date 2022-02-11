Class 3 District 2 at North Point

Teams: Chaminade, Clayton, De Smet, Fort Zumwalt East, Hazelwood East, Ladue, McCluer, McCluer North, North Point, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway West, Vashon, Warrenton, Whitfield.

Time schedule: 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday.

Headline: Whitfield, winner of 10 team state championships in the previous 14 seasons with six wrestlers who have won state titles, may have its most impressive lineup yet.

Whitfield senior Evan Binder (38-3 at 132) is a three-time state champion; junior AJ Rallo (26-4 at 126) is a two-time state champion; sophomore Porter Matecki (40-3 at 120); sophomore Gavin Linsman (34-5 at 138); senior Keith Miley (24-0 at 285); and senior Chase Brock (35-6 at 182) all have captured one state championship.

Other notable wrestlers: De Smet senior Jesse Hahs (placed sixth at state as a freshman and third as a junior); North Point freshman Kaden Purler (24-3 at 106).

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.