Class 3A Granite City boys sectional

William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Tournament

Belleville East's Dominic Thebeau wins the championship at 182 pounds at the William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Granite City High School in Granite City, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, Granite City, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lockport, Minooka, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Providence Catholic, Normal, O’Fallon, Oswego, Pekin, Plainfield Central, Plainfield east, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Quincy, Richton Park, Romeoville, Tinley Park, Yorkville.

Time schedule: 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. Saturday; placing matches scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

Headline: Among the 30 teams at Granite City, only Yorkville will have a larger contingency of wrestlers than Edwardsville's 11. The Tigers are led by seniors Dylan Gvillo (41-4 at 138) and Jorden Johnson (39-6 at 152).

Gvillo placed second at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials postseason tournament last season at 132 pounds and qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore.

Other notable wrestlers: Alton senior DeOntae Forest (23-10 at 132); Belleville East junior Dominic Thebeau (30-1 at 182); Belleville West seniors Will Dahm (20-5 at 145) and Cash Mays (17-4 at 220); Collinsville senior Austin Stewart (31-8 at 170); Granite City junior Dylan Boyd (27-6 at 132); O’Fallon freshman Brodey Durbin (23-1 at 106) and senior Isaiah Hill (23-1 at 285).

