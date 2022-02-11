Class 3A Granite City boys sectional

Teams: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East, Granite City, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lockport, Minooka, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Providence Catholic, Normal, O’Fallon, Oswego, Pekin, Plainfield Central, Plainfield east, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Quincy, Richton Park, Romeoville, Tinley Park, Yorkville.

Time schedule: 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. Saturday; placing matches scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

Headline: Among the 30 teams at Granite City, only Yorkville will have a larger contingency of wrestlers than Edwardsville's 11. The Tigers are led by seniors Dylan Gvillo (41-4 at 138) and Jorden Johnson (39-6 at 152).

Gvillo placed second at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials postseason tournament last season at 132 pounds and qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore.

Other notable wrestlers: Alton senior DeOntae Forest (23-10 at 132); Belleville East junior Dominic Thebeau (30-1 at 182); Belleville West seniors Will Dahm (20-5 at 145) and Cash Mays (17-4 at 220); Collinsville senior Austin Stewart (31-8 at 170); Granite City junior Dylan Boyd (27-6 at 132); O’Fallon freshman Brodey Durbin (23-1 at 106) and senior Isaiah Hill (23-1 at 285).

