Class 4 District 1 at Northwest Cedar Hill

Teams: CBC, Eureka, Fox, Jackson, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Lindbergh, Marquette, Northwest Cedar Hill, Oakville, Parkway South, Poplar Bluff, Ritenour, Seckman and SLUH
Time schedule: 5:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday; final placing matches scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Headline: Lafayette and Seckman, which battled to a dual meet tie Jan. 20 decided by criteria "C" in favor of Lafayette, meet again.
Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan (42-0 at 220) placed second at state as a junior and third as a sophomore. Senior Drew Doehring (37-4 at 138) placed third at state as a junior.
Seckman sophomore Draegan Orine (37-3 at 120; state runner-up as a freshman), sophomore Matthew Cook (fourth at state), junior Cole Ruble (sixth at state) and sophomore Jayden Ashlock (36-6 at 182) anchor a strong Jaguars team.
Other notable wrestlers: CBC junior Kolby Warren (third at state a sophomore); Oakville sophomore Ethan Venable (33-2 at 220).