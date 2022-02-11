 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 4 District 1 at Northwest Cedar Hill

Lafayette "Fred Ross" Invitational boys wrestling tournament

Seckman's Jayden Ashlock (top) wraps up Jackson's Griffin Horman during the championship match at 182 pounds at the Lafayette "Fred Ross" Invitational boys wrestling tournament on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com at the Lafayette "Fred Ross" Invitational boys wrestling tournament on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Teams: CBC, Eureka, Fox, Jackson, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Lindbergh, Marquette, Northwest Cedar Hill, Oakville, Parkway South, Poplar Bluff, Ritenour, Seckman and SLUH

Time schedule: 5:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday; final placing matches scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Headline: Lafayette and Seckman, which battled to a dual meet tie Jan. 20 decided by criteria "C" in favor of Lafayette, meet again.

Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan (42-0 at 220) placed second at state as a junior and third as a sophomore. Senior Drew Doehring (37-4 at 138) placed third at state as a junior.

Seckman sophomore Draegan Orine (37-3 at 120; state runner-up as a freshman), sophomore Matthew Cook (fourth at state), junior Cole Ruble (sixth at state) and sophomore Jayden Ashlock (36-6 at 182) anchor a strong Jaguars team.

Other notable wrestlers: CBC junior Kolby Warren (third at state a sophomore); Oakville sophomore Ethan Venable (33-2 at 220).

