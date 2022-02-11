Class 4 District 2 at Fort Zumwalt East

Teams: Battle, Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt South, Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood West, Hickman, Holt, Liberty, Pattonville, Rock Bridge, Timberland, Troy.

Time schedule: 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday; final placing matches scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Headline: District includes several state championship hopefuls, including Troy junior Brett Smith (36-2 at 170 pounds) — the state-runner up at 160 last season — and Holt senior Isaiah Slaughter (23-2 at 195), a two-time state qualifier, who placed sixth in that division last season.

Francis Howell Central practice partners David Cross (31-2 at 138) and Aidan Hernandez (36-1 at 152) also have visions of the highest step on the state podium.

Other notable wrestlers: Rock Bridge junior Carter McCallister, state champion as a sophomore; Hickman senior Ethan Barr (placed third at state), Holt senior Tyler Bierman (28-4 at 145; fourth at state); Holt sophomore Logan Rubenstein (31-6 at 132; fifth at state)

