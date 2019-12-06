Part of a University of Missouri signing class rated as nation's fourth-best by one publication. Hawks is a three-time Class 4 state tournament medalist, including second place last season at 182 pounds to cap a 36-3 season. He was fourth at 152 as a freshman and third at 160 as a junior and is a three-time Gateway Athletic Conference champion. Hawks has 130 victories for Holt.
