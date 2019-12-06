Subscribe now!
Became Rebels' first state wrestling champion last season by claiming Class 2 title at 220 pounds. Returning second-team All-Metro selection posted a 27-3 record as a junior and also was a state qualifier as a sophomore. In the fall, he was a two-way football standout who helped Priory reach district final and post first nine-win season in 20 years.