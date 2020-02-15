De Smet's Jackson beats Howell's Skillington in battle of heavyweights; Fort Zumwalt North rallies for district title

This round goes to De Smet junior Jacobi Jackson.
In a wrestling rivalry that has been simmering for at least a couple of seasons, Jackson posted a pair of takedowns to come away with a 5-2 victory over Francis Howell’s Ryan Skillington at heavyweight to wrap up the competition Saturday at the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Howell.
In the state final last year in Columbia, Skillington beat Jackson 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker.
“I tend not to celebrate any match too much because we still have to wrestle next weekend at state,’’ said Jackson after pushing his season’s record to 27-3. “My goal is to win state and I give all my praise to God. I beat (Skillington) at the Lee’s Summit Tournament and he beat me at St. Charles West. We could see each other again next weekend in Columbia, but you just never know. Heavyweight is different than any other weight class…big guys wrestling, you just never know what’s going to happen.”
The loss dropped Skillington’s season record to 40-3.
“I felt I came in today with a better mindset,’’ Jackson said. “After the loss at St. Charles West, instead of being pouty about the loss, I’ve been focusing on working harder and on getting better. Whoever I see in Columbia, I’m ready to wrestle.”
Jackson continued: “Last year was a disappointment, but it made me hungrier for this year.”
Fort Zumwalt North rallied for the team title at Howell Saturday, overtaking the host school for the district championship.
“The last couple of weeks in the practice room, we talked about winning as a possibility,’’ Zumwalt North coach Josh Cooper said. “The guys bought in, put in two really good weeks of training and this weekend we made it happen. We got some solid efforts across the board; honestly, we don’t win this without the guys on the backside of the bracket getting us pins and bonus points. It was definitely a complete and all-around team effort.”
The Panthers, who qualified seven wrestlers for next weekend’s state finals at Mizzou Arena, got district championships from junior Storhm Jones (41-7) at 120, senior Logan Prinster (41-7) at 132, freshman Chance Cole (37-2) at 160 and senior Derick Buda-Smith (39-3) at 170.
Buda-Smith picked up a first-period pin over Troy’s Gavin Land while Prinster posted a third-period pin to beat Zumwalt West’s Lucas Oxler. Cole also won by fall in the third period, beating Troy’s Zach Collins.
Jones won 8-4 over top-seeded JT Roberts of Howell.
Zumwalt North’s Ryan Medley finished second at 220; the Panthers also qualified Parker Monnig (third at 182) and heavyweight Brendan Mahoney (fourth).
Howell’s Josh Kyle (39-4) won the district title at 126, posting a technical fall over Holt’s Tyler Bierman.
Joining teammate Jackson in the winners’ circle, De Smet junior Colton King (30-1) captured the title at 106 with an 8-2 victory over Howell Central’s Peyton Shepard.
The lone unbeaten wrestler to come out of District 2, Howell Central freshman David Cross (30-0) won by fall in the first period over Howell North’s Mason Apple at 113. Howell Central also got a district championship at 152, where junior Kaden Hart (33-4) posted a 4-2 decision over Holt’s Nathan Undertajlo.
Holt picked up a pair of middle-weight championships as senior Carter Smith (26-5) won a tough 3-1 decision over Howell Central’s Aidan Hernandez at 138 and Indians freshman Brett Smith (no relation to Carter) posted a 12-2 major decision over DeSmet’s Ian Warren. With the win, Brett Smith improved to 39-7.
At 182, St. Louis University High junior Bobby Conroy (35-3) won by fall over Howell North’s Jesse Collins. Troy senior Andrew Bergfeld (30-4) won by first-period fall over Howell’s Cole Litteken at 195 while Zumwalt West’s Ulysses Ross (17-3) made quick work of Zumwalt North’s Medley at 220, winning by fall in the opening period.