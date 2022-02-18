De Smet's Hahs reaches Class 3 state final; Whitfield takes control of team race

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The road Jesse Hahs has taken to become confident in himself and develop an unbreakable mindset has been long.

He said he summed up his freshman season and part of this season as learning experiences — tools to one day push him over the top.

Despite not always wrestling top-notch opponents week in and week out, the De Smet junior had to learn how to be successful in situations where he wasn’t always the superior wrestler.

“As soon as I came up against tough matches and tough opponents, I always came up short,” he said. “I wasn’t ready for it. It was like a shock factor.”

He said he spent the last month or so working on his attitude, both on and off the mat. It started with confidence, he said.

“I knew all the technique. I knew the positions,” he said. “I just needed to get my head right.”

Hahs got his head right all right.

The 132-pounder punched his ticket to the Missouri Class 3 boys wrestling state tournament final with a 2-0 decision over Farmington’s Blake Cook on Friday at Mizzou Arena. Hahs was in control for the majority of the first four minutes, then scored a quick reversal with 1 minute and 20 seconds remaining in the third period.

“Honestly, I was looking for a turn if I had it,” Hahs said. “I was close to a power-half near the end. I knew I had ridden him out with legs the period before, so I was just trying to wrestle smart and not try and be flashy.”

Hahs will face Whitfield senior Evan Binder in Saturday's final. Binder, who earned a 3-1 decision over Branson’s Kyshin Isringhausen, can become a four-time state champion with a win.

Whitfield leads Hillsboro in Class 3 race

Following last weekend’s Class 3 District 2 tournament, Whitfield head coach Charlie Sherertz said he needed more contributions from his lineup in order to have a shot at winning a second consecutive Class 3 title.

“We’re going to have to find a way to win,” the coach said.

Hillsboro led the Class 3 team race by two points after Thursday's opening rounds.

After Friday night’s semifinals, Whitfield leads Hillsboro 146-102 entering Saturday's final rounds.

Along with Binder, Whitfield advanced Porter Matecki (120), Alexander Rallo (126), Gavin Linsman (138), Chase Brock (182) and Keith Miley (285) to Saturday's finals.

Hillsboro pushed Gavin Alexander (120), Jackson Tucker (126) and Evan Morris (152) into the finals.

Whitfield is seeking its second consecutive Class 3 team championship and sixth in a row overall.

North Point advances pair into finals

Before each match, Jackson Sapp listens to a motivational video called “One Shot.”

The words in the video help Sapp lock in his tenacious, never-say-die mindset.

"It says the wealthiest place in the world is the graveyard. All the could’ves and could-have-happens are in the graveyard,” Sapp said. “You don’t want to let your dreams die. That’s what I live by.”

Did he ever live by those words Friday.

A junior for North Point, Sapp was nearly pinned by Neosho’s Trent Neece twice in their Class 3 152-pound semifinal tilt. But Jackson found a way to dig himself out of those dire situations — until he capitalized for a 8-7 decision. Sapp trailed 7-6 with time winding down in the third period, but he notched a takedown with one minute left and hung on to advance to Saturday’s finals, where he will face Hillsboro’s Evan Morris.

“I was out there and prepared and ready, so I had to battle back,” Sapp said.

Kaden Purler wrote another fascinating chapter in what’s becoming a memorable freshman season for North Point. Last weekend, Purler became the Grizzlies’ first boys district champion at 106 pounds. Friday night, he punched his ticket to the Class 3 state final in dominating fashion. Purler scored a 16-0 tech fall over Hannibal’s Reign Creech. Purler led 8-0 after the first period.

Purler will face Kearney’s Ryder Shelton in Saturday’s final.

“It’s good to set a high standard because it makes people behind you want to work that much harder to get to the spot that me and Kaden have set the bar at,” Sapp said.

