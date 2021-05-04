Delayed Illinois wrestling season gets going with unique challenges

There will be no IHSA-sponsored postseason when the regular season concludes June 12.

While he understands that the hopes for postseason success is what drives many wrestlers, Koderhandt has come to terms with knowing he cannot defend his IHSA state title.

“I think not having a postseason definitely takes some of the fun out of it, but my goals are much bigger than state titles,” Koderhandt said.

But postseason action is not completely out of the question.

According to Roberson, the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) is hoping to provide an optional postseason series in late June.

“The sticking point seems to be finding a school to host the regional and the sectional,” Roberson said. “It’s something they have planned, but it hasn’t been finalized.”

But prior to any thoughts of a postseason, Roberson and the Illinois wrestling coaches must negotiate an unprecedented regular season, which will be limited to dual and triangular meets and devoid of any tournaments.