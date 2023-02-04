ALTON — The Edwardsville High boys wrestling squad has done it again.

With another solid team effort, the Tigers captured their 11th consecutive Illinois Class 3A regional championship Saturday at Alton High. Edwardsville finished the seven-team event with 197 points to beat out Quincy (178), Belleville East (133.5), Belleville West (133), Alton (102.5), Collinsville (75), Granite City (38) and O’Fallon (23).

With the team championship, the Tigers advanced to the 3A sectional dual team competition Feb. 21 at a yet-to-be-announced location. A win that night would advance Edwardsville to the dual team state tournament Feb. 24-25 in Bloomington.

First and foremost, the top three individuals from each weight class Saturday advanced to next weekend Class 3A Normal Community Sectional. The top four finishers in each weight class there move on to the individual state tournament Feb. 16-18 at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.

“All year, we’ve talked about this group as a bunch of lunch-pail guys and that’s been their approach throughout the season,’’ said Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner, who will retire at the end of the season. His 564 wins ranks ninth in IHSA history.

“I love the sport, but it’s time. We have an outstanding group of coaches here and I’m excited about seeing this program continue to move forward.”

Assistant coach Eric Pretto, who has been on Wagner’s staff since 2015, will take over. Under Wagner, the Tigers won 17 Southwestern Conference titles, including the last 11, and 15 regional championships.

Edwardsville has advanced to the dual state tournament four times, placing fourth in 2006 and 2009.

“We’ve got a real solid bunch of guys who’ve bonded together and who’ve done everything we’ve asked of them this season,’’ Wagner said. “Everybody scored points for us (Saturday) and that’s really what this team, this program, is all about. It’s something we take a lot of pride in and it’s not easy to accomplish. It’s the result of a lot of hard work, from the kids, from their parents and the entire coaching staff.

“In this sport, you have to have that buy-in and that commitment. And even then, there’s no guarantee.”

The Tigers were led Saturday by four individual champions — freshman Ryan Richie (26-7) at 113 pounds, senior Zeke Rhodes (23-11) at 132, senior Drew Landau (29-5) at 145 and senior Hubey Thomas (27-8) at 170.

“I really liked our semifinal round and how it set us up today,’’ Wagner said. “It was nice to see Hubey win a championship — it might be his first at the varsity level — he’s done a great job all season. Ryan Richey really stepped up and wanted it. And Zeke and Drew came through for us, too.”

It was the second consecutive regional championship for Landau, who won a sixth-place medal at 145 at last year’s state tournament.

“We want to make sure Coach Wagner goes out on top and we’re super-excited for sectionals and for going on to state,’’ Landau said. “I’m proud of this team. We’ve got a bunch of guys who work hard every single day and that showed again today. I want to wrestle in college, so I’m looking at state as just another tournament, a chance to keep my career going. (Saturday), I was able to keep my focus against some good competition and wrestled solidly.”

Other sectional qualifiers for the Tigers included regional runners-up Bryson Nuttall (23-11) at 103, Levi Wilkinson (16-11) at 120, Blake Mink (23-14) at 138 and Landen Schickedanz (19-15) at 182. Edwardsville’s Dawson Rull (24-10) qualified third at heavyweight.

Also

Regional team runner-up Quincy advanced wrestlers in 11 of 14 weight classes, including seven as third-place finishers.

The Blue Devils were led by senior Owen Uppinghouse, who improved to 38-0 with a pair of wins to take the title at 160. Other champions for Quincy were senior Bryor Newbold (36-4) at 182 and senior Gavin Schumacher (23-14) at 285.

In a battle of freshmen at heavyweight, Belleville East’s Jonathan Rulo improved to 38-1 with a pin of Quincy’s Todd Smith (35-11).

The Lancers also got first-place finishes from senior Nick Fetters (30-14) at 120, senior Warren Zeisset (36-8) at 138, sophomore Terence Willis (30-9) at 152 and senior Dominic Thebeau (8-1) at 195.

Fetters won by fall over Edwardsville’s Wilkinson, Zeisset won 8-3 over Edwardsville’s Mink and Willis posted a 3-0 decision over Alton’s Antoine Phillips. Thebeau, who was third at state at 182 pounds last year, won by major decision in the semifinals and then won by fall over Collinsville sophomore Scott Snyder in the title match.

Belleville West got a title from sophomore Rocky Seibel (31-3) at 103; he posted a pair of tech-fall wins on Saturday for his championship.

At 126, Granite City sophomore Brenden Rayl, a returning state qualifier, posted an 8-6 overtime win over Alton’s William Harris. Rayl is 35-9 this season.

Class 3A Alton Regional boys wrestling