Edwardsville notches win in showdown against CBC

"I could tell that he was kind of waning there in the second period," Harrold said. "I knew if I came hard on top, I would be able to get him turned."

Within the first 20 seconds of the third, Harrold exploded with action, getting Ebers on his back for a two-point takedown.

But Harrold wasn't done with just those points. He scored a pin at the 4:22 mark to give Edwardsville a 6-4 lead after two matches.

"I had to believe in my ability to ride on top," Harrold said. "Once I got the cradle, I knew it was over from there."

It was one of four pins for Edwardsville, with Blake Moss following at 220 pounds, Zeke Rhodes at 113 and Austin Bauer at 138.

CBC started the dual behind 12 points, forfeiting matches at 106 and 285.

But Wagner said he never allowed himself to relax, even though the dual was sewed up after 11 of the 14 matches.

"I want them all to win," Wagner said. "It's more than the win, we're in it for the grind and try to put out a good product."

CBC got pins from Jack Darrah at 195 and Santino Robinson at 120.