Edwardsville rolls to ninth consecutive regional title

GRANITE CITY — The Edwardsville High boys wrestling squad flexed its muscles again Saturday at Granite City High, capturing its ninth consecutive regional championship.

And now comes the real challenge.

The Tigers, ranked ninth in Class 3A by illinoismatmen.com, will next compete in the individual sectional at Quincy next weekend. Also in the field there will be wrestlers from fourth-ranked Lockport and seventh-ranked Minooka.

In the team sectional Feb. 25, Edwardsville will meet Lockport at a site that has yet to be announced.

“I’m real proud of our kids and the way they wrestled,’’ Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner said. “At this point, we want to enjoy this and celebrate it. But we also know what’s ahead and it’s important that we keep our focus on the goal. We have to keep going, keep moving forward. Every one of these guys is going to give it his best shot.

“Next week is going to be a grind and our kids know that. They know what to expect. They know it’ll be a super challenge, but they all want to be here, they all want to win and they all want to be ready for next week.