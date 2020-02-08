Edwardsville rolls to ninth consecutive regional title

GRANITE CITY — The Edwardsville High boys wrestling squad flexed its muscles again Saturday at Granite City High, capturing its ninth consecutive regional championship.
And now comes the real challenge.
The Tigers, ranked ninth in Class 3A by illinoismatmen.com, will next compete in the individual sectional at Quincy next weekend. Also in the field there will be wrestlers from fourth-ranked Lockport and seventh-ranked Minooka.
In the team sectional Feb. 25, Edwardsville will meet Lockport at a site that has yet to be announced.
“I’m real proud of our kids and the way they wrestled,’’ Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner said. “At this point, we want to enjoy this and celebrate it. But we also know what’s ahead and it’s important that we keep our focus on the goal. We have to keep going, keep moving forward. Every one of these guys is going to give it his best shot.
“Next week is going to be a grind and our kids know that. They know what to expect. They know it’ll be a super challenge, but they all want to be here, they all want to win and they all want to be ready for next week.
“As coaches, it’s our job to make sure they’re ready, that they’re grounded. One thing about our kids is that they’re tested. They’re humble and they understand that nothing comes easy.”
The Tigers, led by eight individual champions, finished Saturday with 244 team points to blow by runner-ups Granite City (122), Collinsville (120) and Belleville West (116.5) in the eight-team field.
Leading the way for Edwardsville was senior Luke Odom, the University of Illinois recruit who won at 160 pounds to become the Tigers’ first four-time regional champion. And with a pair of wins, he tied and then passed current University of Missouri freshman Noah Surtin to become the winningest wrestler in Edwardsville history.
“It means a lot,’’ said Odom, who’s 43-1 this season and 185-10 in his career. “Noah and I grew up wrestling together, training with each other and pushing each other.”
On Saturday, Odom won by technical fall over Granite City’s George Kisor in the title match.
Ranked No. 1, by Illinoismatmen.com, Odom finished third at 106 in 2017 and at 126 in 2018. Last year his title hopes were dashed when he suffered a concussion in a first-round match in Champaign and was unable to continue.
“I was devastated at the time,” he said. “My coaches, my teammates and my friends, they picked me up and helped me recover and get back on track. I learned a lot and it helped me grow a lot as a person. And now I’ve moved on, looking forward to getting back to state and hopefully finish things right”
Edwardsville senior Blake Moss (17-3), who won by major decision at 220 pounds, was the Tigers’ other repeat regional champ. Other winners Saturday for Edwardsville included Dylan Gvillo (35-10) at 126, Austin Barnes (22-5) at 132, Will Zupanci (37-10) at 152, Drew Gvillo (37-8) at 170, Caleb Harrold (34-7) at 182 and heavyweight Lloyd Reynolds (43-2).
Reynolds won a sixth-place medal at state as a junior.
Other Tigers to advance to the sectional are runners-up Zeke Rhodes (25-18) at 113 and Simon Weakley (23-16) at 195. Edwardsville’s Grant Schmid (22-19) advanced as a third-place finisher at 138.
KODERHANDT REMAINS PERFECT
Belleville West junior Josh Koderhandt won by fall and by technical fall at 120, improving to 36-0 on the season.
Koderhandt is ranked third at 120 by Illinoismatmen.com and was a state runner-up at 113 to wrap up his sophomore season.
The Maroons’ other regional champion was junior Riley Elam (27-9), who took Saturday’s title at 195.
Collinsville was the only other school with multiple champions; the Kahoks’ Joe Biciocchi (25-6) picked up two decisions to capture the championship at 113 while Garrett Lee (34-12) recorded a pair of pins to win at 138.
Granite City freshman Dylan Boyd (36-6) won the title at 106, winning by fall in the semifinals and then winning 3-0 over Belleville East’s Warren Zeisset in the final. At 145. Belleville East junior Adam Thebeau (38-3) won by injury default over Granite City’s Braden Dippel.
Illinois boys wrestling regional tournaments scoreboard
The top three individuals from Illinois boys wrestling regional tournaments advanced to compete in sectional tournaments scheduled for Feb. 14-15. Regional team champions advanced to dual sectional tournaments, scheduled for Feb. 25.
Top three individuals advanced to Class 3A Quincy Sectional; team champion Edwardsville advanced to Class 3A dual team sectional
(Top three individuals advanced to Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional; team champion Triad advanced to Chatham Glenwood Dual Team Sectional)
Top three individuals advanced to Class 1A Vandalia Sectional; team champion Vandalia advanced to Shelbyville Dual Team Sectional