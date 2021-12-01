 Skip to main content
Evan Binder, senior, Whitfield
Evan Binder, senior, Whitfield

Evan Binder, Whitfield

Evan Binder, Whitfield wrestling

Air Force commit captured the 120-pound championship in Class 3 last season with an undefeated 39-0 mark. Binder won Class 1 titles at 106 and 113 pounds during his first two seasons and aims to become the 36th boys wrestler in Missouri history to be crowned a four-time champion. He is 120-12 in his career and joins AJ Rallo, Porter Matecki, Gavin Linsman and Keith Miley as defending champions for Whitfield, the defending Class 3 team champion.

