Final decision goes Seckman's way for title over Whitfield in Ron Sauer Duals

ARNOLD — Whitfield and Seckman were deadlocked 33-33 with no matches remaining Saturday in the championship of the 48th Ron Sauer Duals boys wrestling tournament at Fox High.
Representatives from both teams convened at the scorers’ table in the center of the gymnasium, where the winner would be determined via criteria — a tiebreaking measure based on the 14 individual matches in the dual.
After a few minutes of discussion, Whitfield was crowned the champion based on the fifth criteria, which consists of the team with the most six-point wins, including forfeits. Whitfield finished with five, Seckman had four.
The Warriors, who have won five consecutive Missouri State High School Activities Association team state championships including the Class 3 title last season, hoisted the team trophy and posed for photos in front of family and friends, while spectators headed toward the parking lot.
But less than two hours later, a championship Whitfield thought it won was nullified. After tournament officials, including tournament director Tim Brengle and Fox athletics director Scott Leuthauser, met with local Missouri State High School Activities Association rules interpreter Pete Mankowich, it was determined Seckman actually had won the dual based on the fourth criteria.
The National Federation of State High School Associations’ tiebreaking criteria for dual meets, Section 9-2, d. under “Team Scoring” states: “the team having won the greater number of matches (including forfeits) shall be declared the winner.” Seckman finished with seven match wins to Whitfield’s six. There was a double-forfeit at 106, but neither team was credited with a win at that weight class.
Seckman coach Ryan Moyer was driving back to his Wentzville residence when he starting thinking about how the dual ended. He knew something didn’t add up.
“I’m pretty sure they were wrong on that,” the coach said. “I was just so heated in the moment, I didn’t think anything of it (at the time, after the dual). … Then I realized it was wrong.
“I was still a little frustrated that it came down to that (criteria).”
Longtime Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz, who said he was waiting to hear for his team’s statistician upon being informed of the change, said he wasn’t too concerned with the outcome's reversal.
The veteran coach emphasized his team’s growth and overall process of the season.
“In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t really matter to me,” he said. “I wouldn’t have felt much different. I’ll give the trophy back to the rightful owner.
“But it happens. At the end of the day, this is all practice for the state tournament in February. Winning our 11th state title is more important than winning the Fox tournament.”
Sherertz, who’s in his 26th season as coach at Whitfield and 30th overall, has seen his fair share of whacky endings to tournaments over a decorated career that includes a three-year stint as an assistant coach for the University of Missouri from 1990-92.
In fact, he recalled a similar occurrence a few years ago during the Thrasher Tournament at Francis Howell.
“The host school, Howell, was declared the winner and there was a two-point error that was left out in one match somewhere in the tournament and we ended up being the winner,” Sherertz said.
Before the craziness in the hours that followed the tournament, Saturday’s championship dual was a slugfest.
The concluding 126-pound bout between Whitfield's Benjamin Carter’s and Seckman’s Logan Riegert-Bell was a big one, and Carter knew it. After getting pinned by Eureka’s Blake Forke earlier in the day, the Whitfield junior wanted to make up for a match he felt he should’ve won.
“I knew to go out hard and get all my back (points) after takedowns,” Carter said, “and make sure I work on my cross-face cradle (moves).”
Carter did just that. The Whitfield standout scored a quick takedown, locked up a cradle and pinned Riegert-Bell in 51 seconds to force a 33-33 tie and send the dual to criteria.
“He was in the doghouse (earlier), but he rallied,” Sherertz said.
“I thought we were in trouble. There were a couple earlier matches that I thought if we were going to have a shot (to win the dual), we were going to have to win and we didn’t.”
Whitfield stared at a 33-21 deficit after Seckman’s Xander Harris (113 pounds) and Draegen Orine posted consecutive decisions. With two matches remaining, the Warriors needed two falls to force a tie.
Alex Rallo sparked the rally. The Whitfield junior stuck Seckman’s Matt Cook in 4 minutes and 32 seconds to raise the curtain. Carter provided the headliner.
“It was big,” Sherertz said of Carter’s win. “He stepped up and that was impressive.”
Seckman, which rallied in the final two matches for a 39-33 victory against Edwardsville in the semifinals, grabbed momentum early against Whitfield.
The Jaguars built a 15-9 lead after a 3-0 decision from 138-pounder Aydan Cook, as well as two forfeits. Jayden Ashlock (195) and Dylan Carlton (220) recorded first-period falls to push the Jaguars ahead, 27-15.
Bringing the Ron Sauer Duals team trophy to Seckman will generate some positive momentum for Moyer’s squad.
“I expect our team to win,” Moyer said. “We’re one of the top teams in the state, and I hold my team accountable to that. It doesn’t matter what class we are. I want to keep those high expectations and I want them to keep those high expectations, too.”