Final decision goes Seckman's way for title over Whitfield in Ron Sauer Duals

The National Federation of State High School Associations’ tiebreaking criteria for dual meets, Section 9-2, d. under “Team Scoring” states: “the team having won the greater number of matches (including forfeits) shall be declared the winner.” Seckman finished with seven match wins to Whitfield’s six. There was a double-forfeit at 106, but neither team was credited with a win at that weight class.

Seckman coach Ryan Moyer was driving back to his Wentzville residence when he starting thinking about how the dual ended. He knew something didn’t add up.

“I’m pretty sure they were wrong on that,” the coach said. “I was just so heated in the moment, I didn’t think anything of it (at the time, after the dual). … Then I realized it was wrong.

“I was still a little frustrated that it came down to that (criteria).”

Longtime Whitfield coach Charlie Sherertz, who said he was waiting to hear for his team’s statistician upon being informed of the change, said he wasn’t too concerned with the outcome's reversal.

The veteran coach emphasized his team’s growth and overall process of the season.