Fort Zumwalt South embraces bump into Class 4 ranks

Fort Zumwalt South wrestling coach Todd Sanker did a double take when the Missouri State High School Athletic Association revealed its classifications for the 2021-22 winter sports seasons.

He saw Fort Zumwalt South High's boys wrestling team in Class 4, rather than Class 3.

“Honestly, it came as a surprise because our school isn’t growing in population, but our team quickly embraced the challenge of the move up,” Sanker said. “This has motivated all of us to raise the bar and push a little harder.”

Winners of seven Class 3 district titles since 2014, Zumwalt South will join many familiar faces from the Gateway Athletic Conference in the Class 4 District 2 boys wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt West, Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North, Holt, Liberty, Timberland and Troy are the other GAC schools in the field.

It will be part of a high-stakes weekend across Missouri as wrestlers try to punch their tickets to the Missouri boys wrestling state tournament, scheduled from Feb. 17-19 at Mizzou Arena on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at each district tournament advance to the state tournament. There is no sectional round this season.

Headlining the day at Fort Zumwalt East will be several state championship hopefuls, including Troy junior Brett Smith (36-2 at 170 pounds) — the state-runner up at 160 last season — and Holt senior Isaiah Slaughter (23-2 at 195), a two-time state qualifier, who placed sixth in that division last season.

Francis Howell Central practice partners David Cross (31-2 at 138) and Aidan Hernandez (36-1 at 152) also have visions of the highest step on the state podium.

“We’re just both really good wrestlers, who make each other better in the practice room,” Hernandez said. “We’ve both placed at state twice, but our goal is not to place at state; our goal is to compete for a championship, which we both think we’re capable of.”

And with its depth up and down the lineup, Zumwalt South should be capable of competing for another district title — this time in Class 4.

Ashton Atkins at 106 pounds and Jayden Moffett at 220 were Zumwalt South's champions in early January in the GAC meet.

“We have a tough group of wrestlers and coaches," Sanker said. "We’re excited for districts and focused on competing at our best."

