Four area wrestlers reach championship round in Illinois boys state tournament

Four area wrestlers advanced to championship matches Friday in the Illinois boys wrestling state tournament at State Farm Arena in Champaign.

Of those, three still boast undefeated records — Triad sophomore Colby Crouch (34-0), Waterloo senior Jordan Sommers (43-0) and and Carlyle freshman Tyson Waughtel (51-0).

Crouch is in the Class 2A final at 120 pounds, Sommers advanced to the Class 2A title match at 220 and Waughtel is in the 106 final in Class 1A.

Also advancing to the championship round, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, is Mascoutah junior Santino Robinson (44-1) in the Class 2A final at 132 pounds.