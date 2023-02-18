The Francis Howell Central boys wrestling squad continued its impressive season Saturday at Fort Zumwalt East by winning the Class 4 District 2 team title.

With 201.5 points, the Spartans beat out Hickman (169.5) for the district title. Troy (130), Francis Howell (122) and Fort Zumwalt North (120) rounded out the top five.

“A great team effort,’’ Howell Central coach Steve Cross said. “We wrestled lights out. Up and down the lineup, everybody contributed and everybody competed well. We’ll get back in the room Monday to fine tune some things, but we’re definitely excited.”

Howell Central advanced nine through Saturday’s district tournament and got individual titles from five competitors — freshman Chase Gray (26-10) at 106 pounds, senior Peyton Shepard (36-7) at 126, junior Noah Keen (35-10) at 132, senior Thomas Stuhlman (13-2) at 157 and senior Aidan Hernandez (25-1) at 165.

Shepard, who placed fourth in 2020 and fifth last year, and Hernandez, who finished fifth as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and third last year, are returning state medalists for Howell Central, which lost senior standout David Cross to a season-ending foot injury midway through the season.

The son of Steve Cross, David was a state runner-up as a junior and placed third to cap both his freshman and sophomore seasons. He’ll get a chance to continue his career in college, accepting a scholarship to Missouri. Steve Cross also wrestled for the Tigers.

Last week, the Howell Central girls captured their first district championship at Holt. The Spartans had three and advanced 10 to the state tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

“We won conference and district on both the boys’ and girls’ side,” coach Cross said. “We’ve got a bunch of athletes who work hard and who’ve really stepped up for us. Everybody came together and did what they needed to do.”

Other top finishers for Howell Central were sophomore Owen McCracken (23-20), who finished second at 138, senior Spencer Fleming (34-12), who placed second at heavyweight, and fourth-place finishers Chaz Mitchell (113) and junior Dylan Myers (120).

Other district champions:

• Troy senior Brett Smith, a defending state champion, improved to 39-2 this season with a 7-2 victory in the title match at 175. Smith took fifth as a Holt freshman and was a state runner-up for Troy as a sophomore. He’ll continue his career next year at Northern Illinois.

• Liberty senior Matthew Craig, a state runner-up at 285 a year ago, came up with a last second takedown for a 4-2 win at heavyweight. He’s 28-1 this season.

• Howell’s Cooper Corley (39-2) qualified for state for the third time, capturing the district championship at 144.

• Timberland junior Ty Shelton won the district title at 138, improving to 34-4.

• Second-seeded Da’veaon Washington of Pattonville came up with a pin for the championship at 215. He improved to 25-6.

• Hickman got championships from defending state champion Hank Benter (42-1) at 113 and Jacob Huggans (42-5) at 120.

• Mizzou signee Carter McCallister of Rock Bridge won at 150, improving to 45-0. He’s a two-time state champion who was a state runner-up as a freshman.

• Battle’s Austen Wetzel (22-1) had three pins and four wins en route to winning the championship at 190.

Class 4 District 2 boys wrestling