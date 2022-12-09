 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gavin Alexander, senior, Hillsboro

Gavin Alexander, Hillsboro

Gavin Alexander, Hillsboro wrestling

One of the most formidable wrestlers in the area returns for his senior season. After winning the 106-pound Class 3 state title as a freshman in 2019-20, he placed fourth and second, respectively, in each of the past two seasons. Was runner-up at 120 in Class 3 as a junior last winter. Entered his senior year with a career mark of 134-13. 

 

News