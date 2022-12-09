Gavin Alexander, senior, Hillsboro

One of the most formidable wrestlers in the area returns for his senior season. After winning the 106-pound Class 3 state title as a freshman in 2019-20, he placed fourth and second, respectively, in each of the past two seasons. Was runner-up at 120 in Class 3 as a junior last winter. Entered his senior year with a career mark of 134-13.
Tyler Poslosky
