Godar's late pin helps Fort Zumwalt South claim conference team title

“In a tournament with 17 teams, even if you reduced it to two tickets per family, your whole stands would be filled, so we just felt from a safety aspect we would split it based on enrollment,” Warrenton High athletic director Kevin Fowler said.

As part of its championship performance, Fort Zumwalt South also got first-place efforts from junior Ashton Atkins at 106 and senior Kolby Conklin at 170.

The growth of the young Bulldogs has been inspired by the senior leadership of Godar, who has been a leading voice in the wrestling room all season.

“He’s a phenomenal kid and actively an example to help all the younger guys on our team move in the right direction,” Sanker said. “I’m really blessed to have him in my program.”

Godar’s pin in the final seconds of his match set the example for several of the championship matches which went the distance or even beyond.

At 120, Washington sophomore Devon Deckelman earned an overtime takedown to defeat Aidan Kelly of Liberty 8-6.

Deckelman, who also is the kicker for the Washington High football team, lost a match in overtime last season at the district tournament.