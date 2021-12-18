Griffin leads Civic Memorial to first Mascoutah Invitational title

MASCOUTAH – Bryce Griffin had a rough two weeks.
At a tournament hosted by his home school, the Civic Memorial sophomore wrestler lost a close match to Arojae Hart of Murphysboro and felt he had let down his team and himself.
“It was pretty devastating. It was my first time at our home tournament, and I wanted to win it,” Griffin said. “I was eager for another chance.”
Griffin got that chance Saturday and made the most of it, defeating Hart in the 138-pound championship in triple overtime.
The dramatic victory highlighted an excellent team performance by Civic Memorial and helped the Eagles capture the team championship at the Mascoutah Invitational Tournament, their first in the 51-year history of the tournament.
Griffin and junior Abe Wojcikiewicz, who dominated the 170-pound division, earned first-place medals for Civic Memorial, which had nine wrestlers earn top-7 finishes in their respective weight classes.
The Eagles earned 219.5 points and eclipsed Mattoon (202) to win the 28-team field. Triad (179), O’Fallon (173) and Marion (141) rounded out the top five.
Griffin blocked relentless shots at his legs throughout the match with Hart before an escape in the third overtime gave him his first lead – 2-1 – with 25 seconds remaining.
“He’s super-offensive,” Griffin said. “This match, I opened up a little more. I wasn’t as locked down and tried to force some more (action)."
Griffin survived the final frantic seconds including a near-takedown by Hart as the clock expired.
“I was saying to people, ‘I get another shot at him in two weeks,'" Griffin said. “I was ready. It feels awesome.”
Griffin and Hart provided one of several excellent championship matchups on Saturday.
Belleville East junior Dominic Thebeau also sought revenge after Civic Memorial senior Colton Carlisle defeated him in his first match of the season.
In the 182-pound title match, Thebeau earned five takedowns to break open a one-point second period advantage and win 11-5, letting out a barbaric scream at the conclusion.
“Some people would give up if they lost their first match of the season, but, every day, I’ve been working toward this (rematch),” Thebeau said.
Triad sophomore Colby Crouch and Wood River senior Jason Shaw cruised into the 126-pound championship match by pinning each opponent in the first round.
After Crouch surrendered a quick takedown, he earned an escape, slammed Shaw to the mat and pinned him in just 53 seconds.
“I was hoping for a decision victory, but I got a big throw, and it came out in my favor,” Crouch said.
Triad coach Russell Witzig was impressed by Crouch’s ability to change the momentum of the match in an instant.
“(Shaw) had a good leg attack off the bat, but Colby is strong and has some natural athleticism that we can’t coach,” Witzig said.
Waterloo senior Jordan Sommers (220) upped his record to 19-0 by pinning each of the wrestlers he faced, including Mattoon junior Leo Meyer in the championship bout.
O’Fallon senior Isaiah Hill (285) compiled a 10-0 lead in his title match before defeating Jayden Busch of Jerseyville by second-period pin.
But the most consistent team Saturday was Civic Memorial, which excelled despite losing several talented seniors to graduation from the squad that placed second in 2A at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association postseason tournament last season.
“Those guys were a big part of our team and now they’re all chasing their dreams in college, but so far, we’ve been looking pretty great even without them,” Griffin said.