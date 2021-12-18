Griffin leads Civic Memorial to first Mascoutah Invitational title

MASCOUTAH – Bryce Griffin had a rough two weeks.

At a tournament hosted by his home school, the Civic Memorial sophomore wrestler lost a close match to Arojae Hart of Murphysboro and felt he had let down his team and himself.

“It was pretty devastating. It was my first time at our home tournament, and I wanted to win it,” Griffin said. “I was eager for another chance.”

Griffin got that chance Saturday and made the most of it, defeating Hart in the 138-pound championship in triple overtime.

The dramatic victory highlighted an excellent team performance by Civic Memorial and helped the Eagles capture the team championship at the Mascoutah Invitational Tournament, their first in the 51-year history of the tournament.

Griffin and junior Abe Wojcikiewicz, who dominated the 170-pound division, earned first-place medals for Civic Memorial, which had nine wrestlers earn top-7 finishes in their respective weight classes.

The Eagles earned 219.5 points and eclipsed Mattoon (202) to win the 28-team field. Triad (179), O’Fallon (173) and Marion (141) rounded out the top five.