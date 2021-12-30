Hagan makes new memories at Red Schmitt Holiday Tourney

GRANITE CITY – The Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament holds special meaning for Lafayette senior Tommy Hagan.
He remembers fondly the childhood tradition of sitting in the bleachers with his father and watching the arms of champions raised high in the air.
Hagan made his own memories on those Granite City mats Thursday.
He pinned five consecutive opponents and capped off a stellar tournament with a 15-4 major decision over Sean Scheck of Marmion Academy to capture the 220-pound championship and catapult Lafayette to a third-place finish at the 60th William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tourney.
Whitfield crowned two champions and placed second with 270.5 points, and Marmion Academy of Aurora, Illinois, claimed the team championship with 321 points.
As a freshman, Hagan sat with his father in those familiar red and black bleachers, dejected after not placing.
“We talked about how cool of an opportunity it was to even be here, and after last year not being able to do it (after COVID cancellation), I just came here with an open mind to have fun, wrestle well, be there with my team,” Hagan said.
In the championship match, Hagan, a first-team All-Metro linebacker, blitzed Scheck with eight points in the opening minute and stayed in complete control the entire match.
“When I got to the finals, it was everything I’d dreamt about,” Hagan said. “I didn’t take it for granted and appreciated every moment.”
While many wrestlers participated in national tournaments this fall, Hagan focus his energy on the gridiron and feels that a temporary separation from wrestling benefitted him.
“My school really preaches diversity in athletics and having that football season instead of another wrestling (season) gives me time to rest my body in a different way, use different muscles and train a different way,” Hagan said. “If anything, it puts me at an advantage not to be burnt out with the sport and to come into this season just as excited as the last.”
Powered by championship performances by Keith Miley (285) and Porter Matecki (120), Whitfield placed second overall, leapfrogging Lafayette when Gavin Linsman won the final match of the tournament – the third-place match at 138-pounds.
After two runner-up finishes, Miley won the Class 3 state title at 220 pounds last winter and parlayed that into a bevy of impressive performances this summer, including placing first at USA Nationals and second at the Super 32’s.
“I took second at state my first two years of high school and those were upsetting events,” said Miley, who battled to a 10-2 victory over Kaden McCombs of Plainfield North in the title match on Thursday. “It changed my mind a lot. I decided that I can’t really be nice on the mat anymore, I had to be meaner and attack more.”
The William “Red” Schmitt tournament is in its 60th year, but, for St. Clair, it was a brand-new experience. Invited for the first time, St. Clair received championship performances from Ryan Meek (106) and Brock Woodcock (145) and despite bringing only eight wrestlers, finished a respectable 14th out of 25 teams.
“It’s huge for us,” St. Clair coach Mel Hughes said. “We’re clearly the smallest school in this field and to have our kids represent us like that, we’re real excited about how we finished.”
Excited would be an understatement for the sound of dread coming from the St. Clair coaches after Woodcock attempted a risky move leading 5-4 late in the third period of his championship match with Noah Tapia of Moline.
“I felt him leaning and I thought I could hit it, but I hit a wall and then I heard (Hughes) yell ‘No.’” Woodcock said. “It was pretty scary at the time, but it worked out.”
Nothing was scary for Triad sophomore Colby Crouch, who made short work of top competition from Missouri. Crouch pinned two-time Whitfield state champion AJ Rallo in the semifinals and then needed only 58 seconds to pin CBC junior Kolby Warren in the 126-pound title match.
“I just did a couple things right and put them in danger,” Crouch said. “That’s how I like to wrestle my matches. I don’t like to stay on the mat for long.”
Belleville East junior Dominic Thebeau was dangerous as the No. 4 seed in the 182-pound division. He earned two takedowns in the final 30 seconds of his title match with Whitfield senior Chase Brock to earn a 5-2 victory.
“I walked in here knowing that I was the No. 4 seed and that nobody really knew who I was,” Thebeau said. “I kind of felt disrespected and I wanted to show everyone that I was the best.”
The most physical match occurred between Troy junior Brett Smith and Aiden Bowers of CBC-Memphis, a defending state champion from Tennessee. Bowers defeated Smith at a tournament earlier this season and the familiarity was evident immediately.
Smith received a poke in the eye in the opening minute and blood streamed from the nose of Bowers in the final minute. At the end, Smith emerged with an 8-4 victory, flexing his muscles to the Granite City crowd after a grueling 170-pound championship match.
“The competition was fantastic here," Smith said. "This is the tournament to be at."