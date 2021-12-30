Hagan makes new memories at Red Schmitt Holiday Tourney

“When I got to the finals, it was everything I’d dreamt about,” Hagan said. “I didn’t take it for granted and appreciated every moment.”

While many wrestlers participated in national tournaments this fall, Hagan focus his energy on the gridiron and feels that a temporary separation from wrestling benefitted him.

“My school really preaches diversity in athletics and having that football season instead of another wrestling (season) gives me time to rest my body in a different way, use different muscles and train a different way,” Hagan said. “If anything, it puts me at an advantage not to be burnt out with the sport and to come into this season just as excited as the last.”

Powered by championship performances by Keith Miley (285) and Porter Matecki (120), Whitfield placed second overall, leapfrogging Lafayette when Gavin Linsman won the final match of the tournament – the third-place match at 138-pounds.

After two runner-up finishes, Miley won the Class 3 state title at 220 pounds last winter and parlayed that into a bevy of impressive performances this summer, including placing first at USA Nationals and second at the Super 32’s.