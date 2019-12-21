Hannibal boys, Waynesville girls come up big at Fort Zumwalt East Tournament

Kouzovkov Valentina of Fort Zumwalt North gets a pin on Carmen Martin of Troy in the 130-pound weight class of the Fort Zumwalt East Girls Wrestling Tournament on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Fort Zumwalt East High School in St. Peters, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
ST. PETERS — The Hannibal boys and Waynesville girls finished atop the standings at the two-day Fort Zumwalt East Tournament that wrapped up on Saturday afternoon.
Hannibal, led by individual champions Trevor Wilson (15-0) at 160 pounds and Jameson White (13-3) at 195 and three other top-four finishers, wrapped up the two days with 314 points to beat out Waynesville (305) and De Soto (273.5) atop the boys' standings.
In the girls' event, Waynesville (190 ½) placed first, followed by St. Clair (165 ½) and Francis Howell Central (117 ½).
The girls tournament featured a pair of returning state champions in Troy senior Autumn Flanigan (7-0), who pinned her way to the title at 120, and De Soto junior Jaycee Foeller (14-0), who had four pins en route to the title at 187. Foeller was the Post-Dispatch wrestler of the year as a junior after finishing 35-0 and winning the state title at 167 a year ago.
Flanigan, who went 22-0 last year, was also a first-team All-Metro selection.
Saturday's other winners in the girls' tournament at Zumwalt East were Howell Central freshman Sophia Miller (13-0) at 103, St. Clair senior Cassidy Shoemate (4-3) at 110, St. Clair freshman Lili Vernon (3-5) at 115, junior Kaylee Williams (10-2) of the Waynesville JV at 125, Waynesville senior Justice Seely (17-0) at 130, Fort Zumwalt West sophomore Jessie Deane (11-0) at 135; Waynesville sophomore Somia McPherson (11-2) at 142, Webster Groves junior Hannah Jansen (13-0) at 152; Kirkwood junior Emma Schreiber (9-0) at 166 and Fort Zumwalt North senior Kenlen Fergin (8-2) at heavyweight.