Hannibal boys, Waynesville girls come up big at Fort Zumwalt East Tournament

ST. PETERS — The Hannibal boys and Waynesville girls finished atop the standings at the two-day Fort Zumwalt East Tournament that wrapped up on Saturday afternoon.

Hannibal, led by individual champions Trevor Wilson (15-0) at 160 pounds and Jameson White (13-3) at 195 and three other top-four finishers, wrapped up the two days with 314 points to beat out Waynesville (305) and De Soto (273.5) atop the boys' standings.

In the girls' event, Waynesville (190 ½) placed first, followed by St. Clair (165 ½) and Francis Howell Central (117 ½).

The girls tournament featured a pair of returning state champions in Troy senior Autumn Flanigan (7-0), who pinned her way to the title at 120, and De Soto junior Jaycee Foeller (14-0), who had four pins en route to the title at 187. Foeller was the Post-Dispatch wrestler of the year as a junior after finishing 35-0 and winning the state title at 167 a year ago.

Flanigan, who went 22-0 last year, was also a first-team All-Metro selection.

Saturday's other winners in the girls' tournament at Zumwalt East were Howell Central freshman Sophia Miller (13-0) at 103, St. Clair senior Cassidy Shoemate (4-3) at 110, St. Clair freshman Lili Vernon (3-5) at 115, junior Kaylee Williams (10-2) of the Waynesville JV at 125, Waynesville senior Justice Seely (17-0) at 130, Fort Zumwalt West sophomore Jessie Deane (11-0) at 135; Waynesville sophomore Somia McPherson (11-2) at 142, Webster Groves junior Hannah Jansen (13-0) at 152; Kirkwood junior Emma Schreiber (9-0) at 166 and Fort Zumwalt North senior Kenlen Fergin (8-2) at heavyweight.

McKendree University signee Landon Porter of De Soto made quick work of the boys heavyweight bracket at Zumwalt East this weekend. All five of his victories came by first-period pin, helping the heavyweight improve his record to 11-0.

Joining Hannibal with a pair of champions on Saturday were St. Clair and Pacific.

For St. Clair, freshman Brock Woodcock continued the strong start to his career, improving to 12-0 by taking the title at 120. At 132, another St. Clair freshman, Cameron Simcox, improved to 14-0 with a 7-0 victory in the title match.

Pacific's championships came from junior Colton Thompson (13-4) at 138 and from junior Callum Sitek (17-0) at 145.

Sitek was a third-team All-Metro choice last year as a sophomore.

Saturday's other champions included Webster Groves sophomore Alex Turley (13-3) at 106, Kirkwood junior Landry Brown (5-4) at 113, Fort Zumwalt West junior Mitchell Huber (14-4) at 126; Waynesville's Gaven Sax (20-0) at 152, Troy senior Gavin Land (10-2) at 170, St. Louis University High junior Bobby Conroy (17-0) at 182 and McCluer senior Kennard Haynes (8-1) at 220.

