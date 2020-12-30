Hillsboro keeps Don Fuhrmann duals tournament title at home

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Eddie Hines saw a flash of light for an instance Wednesday afternoon.

If it were up to the Hillsboro High sophomore, he would have paused just to take stock of what just happened.

But Hines' body already was in motion as he twirled on the mat, getting into position for another pin.

"I kept driving through my double leg all the way," Hines said. "That worked out for me."

Hines' fourth pin of the day helped the Hawks captured the 23rd Don Fuhrmann dual tournament at Hillsboro High School.

"It's always good to win this tournament," Hillsboro senior Zach McNees said. "This is our territory."

It was the third Don Fuhrmann tournament championship in the past four years for the Hawks, who also were runner-up in 2018.

Hillsboro won five duals, topped by a 54-15 victory against Poplar Bluff in the championship, and improved to 19-0 this season.

"I'm so proud of them," Hillsboro coach Matt Mitchell said. "They've set out some goals this season and so far we've been lucky enough to be undefeated, but that doesn't even come up in the room. We've just been working hard and trying to get better."