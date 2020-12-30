Hillsboro keeps Don Fuhrmann duals tournament title at home

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Eddie Hines saw a flash of light for an instance Wednesday afternoon.
If it were up to the Hillsboro High sophomore, he would have paused just to take stock of what just happened.
But Hines' body already was in motion as he twirled on the mat, getting into position for another pin.
"I kept driving through my double leg all the way," Hines said. "That worked out for me."
Hines' fourth pin of the day helped the Hawks captured the 23rd Don Fuhrmann dual tournament at Hillsboro High School.
"It's always good to win this tournament," Hillsboro senior Zach McNees said. "This is our territory."
It was the third Don Fuhrmann tournament championship in the past four years for the Hawks, who also were runner-up in 2018.
Hillsboro won five duals, topped by a 54-15 victory against Poplar Bluff in the championship, and improved to 19-0 this season.
"I'm so proud of them," Hillsboro coach Matt Mitchell said. "They've set out some goals this season and so far we've been lucky enough to be undefeated, but that doesn't even come up in the room. We've just been working hard and trying to get better."
Hines, wrestling at 160 pounds, was one of three Hillsboro grapplers who had four pins in the tournament along with McNees and Aidan Haggard. As a team, the Hawks had 32 pins in the five dual matches.
But Hines' final pin against Poplar Bluff in the championship dual match brought a scare to Mitchell.
In the first period as Hines and Poplar Bluff's Justin Mitchell circled each other, they both launched at each other looking for a takedown. The two collided in mid-air, smacking each other's heads hard.
"I was worried that they were both knocked out," coach Matt Mitchell said. "I've seen that before, but luckily it came out clean."
Hines had a split second of clarity before he realized his body had taken over getting him into position for the first-period pin.
"I was surprised that he went at the same time I did," Hines said.
The sophomore standout secured the pin for his fifth win of the day before McNees did the same three matches later in the 195-pound division. McNees went 4-1 on the day, dropping one match to Festus' Luke Shaver in the third dual of the day.
But the senior took the 2-0 loss in stride.
"He's a quality opponent who kept it close," McNees said. "There's always room to improve at practice and continue to improve my craft."
The confidence McNees flashed off the mat is something he's been gaining with each match as he's posted a 14-3 record this season.