Hillsboro leads Class 3 after opening day; Seckman, Lafayette advance seven in Class 4

If the Hillsboro High boys wrestling team could have had a better day on Thursday, it is unclear how.

The Hawks sent 10 wrestlers into opening round matches during the first day the Missouri Class 3 boys wrestling state tournament at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

All 10 won.

Hillsboro leads the Class 3 team standings with 34 points after day one, ahead of wrestling empires Whitfield (31) and Neosho (30.5).

The Hawks will place a wrestler in a quarterfinal match in each of the first nine weight classes during Friday’s quarterfinal round, which begins at 1:15 p.m. for Class 3 and 4.

Freshman Gabe Barnett started the run of victories with a pin of Chaminade junior Daniel Smith at 106 pounds, one of five pins by the Hawks. Sophomore Sam Richardson (145) recorded the fastest pin in 45 seconds, Juniors Eddie Hines (160) and Gavin Alexander (120) also notched pins in the first period while junior Nate Barnett (138) recorded his pin with six seconds remaining in the second period.

Hillsboro freshman Jackson Tucker (126) and junior Evan Morris (152) recorded technical falls, senior Dalton Litzsinger (182) earned a major decision and freshman Jordan Renick (113) and Blake Jackson (132) won by decision.

Whitfield will send eight wrestlers into the quarterfinal round, including three-time state champion Evan Binder, who defeated Bolivar senior Logan Rice by second period pin.

Including Binder, the Warriors have six wrestlers who already have won at least one state title, including Porter Matecki (120), AJ Rallo (126), Gavin Linsman (138), Chase Brock (182) and Keith Miley (285). All won Friday by either pin or technical fall except Linsman, who defeated senior Ethan Muir of Smithville with a 7-1 decision.

Warrenton advanced four wrestlers to the quarterfinals — sophomore Joshua Kessing (106), junior Levi Penrod (145), sophomore Jacob Ruff (195) and senior Kyler Flowers (220).

North Point continued its string of program firsts with freshmen Kaden Purler (106) and Chad Benwell (120) advancing to the quarterfinals by pin and with Jackson Sapp (152) capturing a 4-2 decision over Parkview senior Junior Lamarre.

Pacific and Summit also advanced three wrestlers to Friday’s quarterfinals and De Soto, Washington and De Smet will send two.

CLASS 4 BOYS

After a dominant performance at districts, Seckman showed no sign of slowing down on the first day of the state tournament. Xander Harris (106), Mathew Cook (113) and Draegen Orine (120) each recorded first period pins to lead seven Jaguars into the quarterfinals.

Junior John Bamvakais (145), junior Cole Ruble (160), sophomore Jayden Ashlock (182) and senior Dylan Carlton (195) also advanced for the Jaguars.

Like Seckman, Lafayette also placed seven in the quarterfinals, including three in the first three weight classes – freshman Jackson Tenny (106), sophomore Dylan Roth (113) and freshman Adam Schoen (120).

Senior Tommy Hagan (220) upped his record to 43-0 with a first period pin of junior Alex Goeke of Francis Howell North, with senior Drew Doehring (138), junior Gavin Shoulders (145) sophomore Andrew Wier (182) also advancing for the Lancers.

Francis Howell Central advanced juniors Peyton Shepard (126), David Cross (138) and Aidan Hernandez (152). The three have a combined record this season of 113-7, with Hernandez leading the pack at 44-1.

Marquette and Troy also advanced three wrestlers, while CBC and Fort Zumwalt South advanced two.

