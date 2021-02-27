Holt advances nine to state in dominant performance

COTTLEVILLE — The Holt High wrestling squad took care of business Saturday in the Class 4 Sectional 2 at Francis Howell Central.
The Indians dominated, winning seven of the 14 weight classes, while advancing two others through to the state championships next month at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.
Class 4 competition is scheduled for March 13.
“Going in, I knew we’d be competitive,’’ Holt coach Andrew Hammond said. “We had a handful of guys back from last year, but no medalists. We’ve had a number of guys develop and come on strong this season. We feel like we’re peaking at the right time.”
Champions for the Holt included freshman Logan Rubinstein (15-1) at 106 pounds, sophomore Nicholas Chambers (32-0) at 113, junior Tyler Bierman (21-5) at 132, sophomore Jackson Sapp (28-6) at 145, sophomore Richard Meyer III (26-9) at 170, junior Colin Bunner (24-2) at 182 and junior Isaiah Slaughter (27-6) at 195.
Also moving on to state for Holt were senior Hayden Ferrell (25-6), who lost in overtime in his championship match, and sophomore Andrew Peppin (20-7), who placed third at 138.
“With the way we train and the goals these guys have, I knew this was a group that could step up and have an outstanding season,’’ Hammond said. “To do well at state, though, we know we’ll have to wrestle better than we did today. As a team, we have to continue to work to get better. We need to do all the little things each day that can help us get better.”
The Indians have just one senior among their state qualifiers.
Rubenstein picked up a pair of pins for his title at 106 while Chambers kept his perfect season in tact with a 7-5 win the semifinals and a major decision in the finals. Bierman won three times on Saturday, winning by tech fall, pin and decision.
Sapp dominated at 145, winning by fall, by tech fall and by major decision. Meyer III won by fall in the quarterfinals before pulling out 5-3 and 7-6 decisions in the later rounds. After two quick pins to reach the finals, Bunner posted a 10-3 victory in his title match.
At 195, Slaughter followed up on a pin in the quarterfinals with a pair of major decisions to close out his day.
Howell Central was the other big winner, coming away with five champions and eight qualifiers. The Spartans got titles from sophomore David Cross (39-1) at 120, sophomore Thomas Stuhlman (12-2) at 138, sophomore Aidan Hernandez (41-1) at 152, senior Kaden Hart (42-1) at 160 and sophomore Spencer Fleming (20-16) at heavyweight.
Hart has finished fifth at state the last two seasons. Last year as freshmen, Cross took third while Hernandez was a fifth-place finisher. The Spartans’ Peyton Shepard placed fourth at 106 a year ago - on Saturday, he lost in the semifinals at 126, but rallied to take third and improve his record to 39-1.
“Overall, I really thought we wrestled well,” Howell Central coach Steve Cross said. “We had a couple of heartbreaks for some seniors, but I really liked the way we competed.”
Cross sees the added practice time this season due to COVID as an advantage.
“Any time you get more practice time, it’s a plus,’’ he said. “This year’s been strange, no question, but it’s all about being able to adapt and to try and make the best of things.”
Cross’ son, David, won by fall, by tech fall and by fall again on Saturday. Stuhlman’s title victory came in overtime over Troy’s Seth Littrell. Hernandez followed up on a quarterfinal pin with two decisions. He battled to a 4-3 win over Hickman’s Jake Waldron in the final at 152.
Hart also had to battle. After winning by fall in the semifinals, he battled to a 3-1 win over Troy’s Brett Smith in the title match. At heavyweight, Fleming came up with a first-period pin of Howell’s Judah Johnson.
Saturday’s other winners at Howell Central were:
_ Hickman’s Hayden Benter (34-7) in OT over Holt’s Ferrell at 126.
_ Fort Zumwalt North’s Brendan Mahoney (24-3) with 7-2 decision over St. Louis University High’s Cayden Owns at 220. The Junior Billikens’ Bobby Conroy, a fourth-place finisher at state a year ago, was injured in the semifinals at 160 Saturday and was unable to continue wrestling.