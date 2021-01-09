Holt claims six individual titles on way to GAC championship

WELDON SPRING — The Holt High wrestlers did what they needed to do Saturday.

Capturing six titles — and going 6-1 in their championship matches — Holt finished the Gateway Athletic Conference South-Central boys championship at Francis Howell with 190.5 points to beat out Francis Howell Central (175.5) and defending league champion and tournament host Francis Howell (165) for the top spot in the eight-team event.

Fort Zumwalt North (132), Troy (91), Howell North (44.5), Zumwalt West (30) and Timberland (4) rounded out the eight-team field.

This year, because of coronavirus, the GAC was split into two tournaments. Fort Zumwalt South beat out Liberty of Wentzville for the top spot at Warrenton, where the eight-team GAC North/Central event was held.

“I knew we had to wrestle well and we did,’’ said Holt coach Andrew Hammond after his squad captured its second GAC title in three seasons. “We wrestled well in the final round and also had some kids come through to pick up some big points on the back side. It was a good tournament for us.

“We knew we could be competitive, but also knew not to be too cocky. We wrestled strong and can hopefully build on that. We need to get better and hopefully peak heading into districts and the state tournament.”