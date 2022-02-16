 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers

  • 0
Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional wrestling tournament

Civic Memorial’s Colton Carlisle looks at the official during the Class 2A Civic Memorial regional wresting tournament on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA QUALIFIERS

— Class 3A

Alton

132: DeOntae Forest, senior, 26-12

Belleville East

182: Dominic Thebeau, junior, 33-1

Collinsville

170: Austin Stewart, senior, 33-10

Edwardsville

138: Dylan Gvillo, senior, 43-5

145: Drew Landau, junior, 33-9

152: Jorden Johnson, senior, 41-7

Granite City

113: Brenden Rayl, freshman, 27-12

132: Dylan Boyd, junior, 30-7

People are also reading…

O'Fallon

285: Isaiah Hill, senior, 26-2

— Class 2A

Carbondale

152: Brenden Banz, junior, 31-10

160: Isaiah Duckworth, junior, 31-10

195: Aiden Taylor, junior, 40-8

Civic Memorial

106: Bradley Ruckman, freshman, 39-6

132: Joey Biciocci, senior, 37-8

138: Bryce Griffin, sophomore, 38-5

145: Ben Skaggs, senior, 21-7

170: Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, 37-0

182: Colton Carlisle, senior, 39-2

285: Logan Cooper, junior, 32-7

East St. Louis

152: Cody Powell, senior, 22-10

Highland

160: Ben Mitchell, senior, 35-8

Marion

152: Nate Dampier, senior, 37-1

285: Kanye Gunn, junior, 25-5

Mascoutah

132: Santino Robinson, 41-1

170: Logan Will, 22-5

Mount Vernon

182: Jared Shafer, senior, 35-3

Triad

120: Colby Crouch, sophomore, 31-0

138: Chase Hall, senior, 37-7

182: Jordan Clines, senior, 36-12

Waterloo

170: Brandon Lloyd, senior, 34-6

220: Jordan Sommers, senior, 40-0

— Class 1A

Cahokia

152: Nick DeLoach, junior, 41-8

Carlinville

145: Jake Schwartz, junior, 45-3

Carlyle

106: Tyson Waughtel, freshman, 48-0

Hillsboro

220: Magnus Wells, senior, 34-1

Litchfield

106: Alex Powell, junior, 31-6

Vandalia

120: Pierson Wilkerson, junior, 28-22

132: Owen Miller, junior, 39-11

138: Cutter Prater, senior, 45-4

152: Eric McKinney, junior, 44-5

160: Ryan Kaiser, senior, 41-7

Wood River

113: Aaron Niemeyer, senior, 35-5

126: Jason Shaw, senior, 39-3

220: Drake Champlin, freshman, 32-14

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News