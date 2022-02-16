Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers

AREA QUALIFIERS
— Class 3A
Alton
132: DeOntae Forest, senior, 26-12
Belleville East
182: Dominic Thebeau, junior, 33-1
Collinsville
170: Austin Stewart, senior, 33-10
Edwardsville
138: Dylan Gvillo, senior, 43-5
145: Drew Landau, junior, 33-9
152: Jorden Johnson, senior, 41-7
Granite City
113: Brenden Rayl, freshman, 27-12
132: Dylan Boyd, junior, 30-7
O'Fallon
285: Isaiah Hill, senior, 26-2
— Class 2A
Carbondale
152: Brenden Banz, junior, 31-10
160: Isaiah Duckworth, junior, 31-10
195: Aiden Taylor, junior, 40-8
Civic Memorial
106: Bradley Ruckman, freshman, 39-6
132: Joey Biciocci, senior, 37-8
138: Bryce Griffin, sophomore, 38-5
145: Ben Skaggs, senior, 21-7
170: Abe Wojcikiewicz, junior, 37-0
182: Colton Carlisle, senior, 39-2
285: Logan Cooper, junior, 32-7
East St. Louis
152: Cody Powell, senior, 22-10
Highland
160: Ben Mitchell, senior, 35-8
Marion
152: Nate Dampier, senior, 37-1
285: Kanye Gunn, junior, 25-5
Mascoutah
132: Santino Robinson, 41-1
170: Logan Will, 22-5
Mount Vernon
182: Jared Shafer, senior, 35-3
Triad
120: Colby Crouch, sophomore, 31-0
138: Chase Hall, senior, 37-7
182: Jordan Clines, senior, 36-12
Waterloo
170: Brandon Lloyd, senior, 34-6
220: Jordan Sommers, senior, 40-0
— Class 1A
Cahokia
152: Nick DeLoach, junior, 41-8
Carlinville
145: Jake Schwartz, junior, 45-3
Carlyle
106: Tyson Waughtel, freshman, 48-0
Hillsboro
220: Magnus Wells, senior, 34-1
Litchfield
106: Alex Powell, junior, 31-6
Vandalia
120: Pierson Wilkerson, junior, 28-22
132: Owen Miller, junior, 39-11
138: Cutter Prater, senior, 45-4
152: Eric McKinney, junior, 44-5
160: Ryan Kaiser, senior, 41-7
Wood River
113: Aaron Niemeyer, senior, 35-5
126: Jason Shaw, senior, 39-3
220: Drake Champlin, freshman, 32-14