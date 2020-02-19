Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers

— CLASS 3A
Alton
170: Damien Jones, junior, 34-11
Belleville East
145: Adam Thebeau, junior, 41-3
Belleville West
120: Josh Koderhandt, junior, 39-0
195: Riley Elam, junior, 30-11
285: Dustin Olmstead, junior, 40-5
Collinsville
113: Joe Biciocchi, sophomore, 27-8
120: Jalen May, senior, 46-6
Edwardsville
126: Dylan Gvillo, sophomore, 37-12
132: Austin Bauer, sophomore, 24-7
152: Will Zupanci, senior, 40-12
160: Luke Odom, senior, 46-1
170: Drew Gvillo, junior, 39-10
220: Blake Moss, senior, 20-4
285: Lloyd Reynolds, senior, 46-2
— CLASS 2A
Civic Memorial
132: Caleb Tyus, junior, 39-0
138: Caine Tyus, junior, 38-3
145: Abe Wojcikiewicz, freshman, 39-7
Cahokia
182: Arnold Edwards, senior, 40-3
East St. Louis
120: Melvin Rogers, junior, 39-6
126: Zion Wilhite, senior, 35-11
Jerseyville
160: Zeke Waltz, senior, 40-0
285: Wyatt Daniels, senior, 21-12
Mascoutah
138: Kylan Montgomery, junior, 39-5
152: Chase Overton, junior, 34-9
170: Caleb Grau, senior, 38-4
195: David Polaski, junior, 30-13
Triad
152: Garrett Bakarich, senior, 39-1
182: Kaden Marmon, sophomore, 33-10
220: Collin North, junior, 28-9
Waterloo
160: Brandon Lloyd, sophomore, 39-11
195: Jordan Sommers, sophomore, 28-4
285: Brett Howard, junior, 37-9
— CLASS 1A
Althoff
106: Matt Minick, senior, 32-5
120: Shawn Minick, sophomore, 29-5
126: Isaiah Bernal, senior, 24-9
145: Anthony Federico, senior, 34-2
182: Jake Braunagel, junior, 33-4