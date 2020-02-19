Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers
Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers

Illinois boys wrestling area state qualifiers

From the 2020 wrestling area state qualifiers series
Class 3A Granite City Regional

Edwardsville's Lloyd Reynolds gets tangled up with Belleville West's Dustin Olmstead during a match in the Class 3A Granite City Regional tournament on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Granite City High School in Granite City, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

— CLASS 3A 

Alton

170: Damien Jones, junior, 34-11 

Belleville East

145: Adam Thebeau, junior, 41-3 

Belleville West

120: Josh Koderhandt, junior, 39-0

195: Riley Elam, junior, 30-11

285: Dustin Olmstead, junior, 40-5 

Collinsville

113: Joe Biciocchi, sophomore, 27-8

120: Jalen May, senior, 46-6 

Edwardsville

126: Dylan Gvillo, sophomore, 37-12

132: Austin Bauer, sophomore, 24-7

152: Will Zupanci, senior, 40-12

160: Luke Odom, senior, 46-1

170: Drew Gvillo, junior, 39-10

220: Blake Moss, senior, 20-4

285: Lloyd Reynolds, senior, 46-2

Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament

East St. Louis' Melvin Rogers during a match in the 41st Annual Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

— CLASS 2A 

Civic Memorial

132: Caleb Tyus, junior, 39-0

138: Caine Tyus, junior, 38-3

145: Abe Wojcikiewicz, freshman, 39-7

Cahokia

182: Arnold Edwards, senior, 40-3

East St. Louis

120: Melvin Rogers, junior, 39-6

126: Zion Wilhite, senior, 35-11

Jerseyville

160: Zeke Waltz, senior, 40-0

285: Wyatt Daniels, senior, 21-12 

Mascoutah

138: Kylan Montgomery, junior, 39-5

152: Chase Overton, junior, 34-9

170: Caleb Grau, senior, 38-4

195: David Polaski, junior, 30-13 

Triad

152: Garrett Bakarich, senior, 39-1

182: Kaden Marmon, sophomore, 33-10

220: Collin North, junior, 28-9 

Waterloo

160: Brandon Lloyd, sophomore, 39-11

195: Jordan Sommers, sophomore, 28-4

285: Brett Howard, junior, 37-9

Class 1A Wood River Regional

Althoff's Anthony Federico attempts to get a pin during a match in the Class 1A Wood River Regional tournament on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wood River High School in Wood River, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

— CLASS 1A

Althoff

106: Matt Minick, senior, 32-5

120: Shawn Minick, sophomore, 29-5

126: Isaiah Bernal, senior, 24-9

145: Anthony Federico, senior, 34-2

182: Jake Braunagel, junior, 33-4

